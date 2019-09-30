Students with Perfect Scores on State Assessments Recognized at Gilchrist School Board Meeting

Share !



By Janet Bradley

At the School Board Meeting on September 17, students were recognized for obtaining perfect scores on the spring 2019 state assessments. Recognitions were given for students receiving perfect scores on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA), End of Course Exams (EOC), and the Florida Comprehensive Science Test. Students from Bell Elementary, Trenton Elementary, and Trenton High School were honored for receiving perfect scores on portions of the Spring 2019 Assessments. These assessments are state tests measuring a student’s individual knowledge of state standards in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, Civics, and US History.

Bell Elementary had two students with perfect scores, Madilyn Whittington with a perfect score in math and Makylei Miller with a perfect score in ELA. Trenton Elementary students present at the meeting and receiving perfect scores in math were Addison Allaire and Jacqueline Franks. Also receiving perfect scores in math from TES, but not present, were Cal Duthu and Audrey Futch.

Vicki Lin from Trenton Middle High School was recognized for a perfect score on the ELA assessment. Not present, but receiving perfect scores, were James Edwards for perfect scores on the Algebra I and Geometry EOC’s, Hailey Griffis for Civics, Samuel Jackanicz for Civics and Math, and Emalyn Justesen for ELA.

It is quite an accomplishment to receive a perfect score on these state assessments, and these students were deserving of this recognition. Governor Ron DeSantis sent framed letters and certificates for each of these students congratulating them on their exemplary performance.