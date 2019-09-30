The Country Grind Coffee Shop – Bell

Share !



Carlos and Danielle Cabrera opened The Country Grind coffee shop recently. The Cabrera’s moved to the Bell area three years ago. They love the rural life style and have two children enrolled at Bell Elementary School.

Danielle said they were searching for a business to open locally when they decided on opening a coffee shop after much research and talking with the three coffee roasters in Gainesville. The Cabreras ended up choosing Sweetwater Organic Coffee Co. in Gainesville for their coffee supplier.

Danielle said she really enjoys meeting people and hopes that everyone will stop by the coffee shop and have a coffee and pastry. She also hopes they will stay a while and just visit. She also welcomes the young people in the community and hopes before and after school they will find the shop a safe place to hangout with their friends.

The shop features inside and outside seating and a nice selection of bakery items. Danielle makes many specialty drinks like Latte, Macchiato, Cafe Con Leche and even Cuban Colada. She also makes blended drinks like Frappes and Smoothies. They even feature a nice selection of candy and other treats that the children would like.

The Country Grind coffee shop is located at 3280 W. Powers Avenue in Bell next to Sweet Magnolia Salon. Danielle and Carlos completely remodeled the shop before they recently opened the county’s only coffee shop with a ribbon cutting last week.