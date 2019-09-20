Trenton Community Church of the Nazarene installs Rev. Jack Lowe as new Pastor

Share !



On Sunday, September 15th the Trenton Community Church of the Nazarene (TCNC) installed Rev. Jack Lowe as the new pastor. The installation service was conducted by Florida District Superintendent Rev. Dale Schaeffer during the morning service.

Rev. Lowe and his wife Patti come to TCNC from Hernando County. Rev. Jack has been a pastor, a youth pastor and has lead summer children’s and youth camps. He also has a broad background in the business and service industries. Rev. Lowe has been a referee for both basketball and baseball. He and Patti enjoy swimming and eating out.

Rev. Jack’s vision for TCNC is to offer the Tri-County area a church home filled with energy and love for all people. The church’s mission is to lead people to Jesus.

TCNC offers Bible study and other activities for the entire church family. A hospitality breakfast is served at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning service begins at 10:30 a.m. Nursery is provided for all services.

TCNC is located at 2659 SW State Road 26, 1.5 miles west of the stoplight in Trenton. Everyone is welcome to attend.