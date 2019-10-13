Alan Mikell re-elected to Central Florida Electric Cooperative Board

Share !



The Central Florida Electric Cooperative members were out early Saturday morning, October 5, to attend the annual meeting which was held at the Central Florida Electric Cooperative complex in Chiefland.

Members enjoyed being entertained by the gospel group Reign Down from Gainesville. Door prizes and drawings for cash were a fun part of the annual meeting.

Around 10 a.m. the annual election results were announced and the business meeting was held. Including news of a new building to be constructed at the site in the near future.

For District 6, which covers parts of Gilchrist County, Mr. Alan Mikell retained his seat on the board. Mikell received 366 votes, Mr. Jeff Reed received 229 votes.

For District 8, representing parts of Dixie County area, Mr. Randy Mikell received 267 votes, Mr. Houston (Bo) Markham received 334 votes. Mr. Markham has replaced Mr. Mikell on the board.

For District 4, parts of Levy County, Mr. Kyle Quincey was re-elected unopposed.

The Board also held an election and the new officers are Alan Mikell of Trenton is the President, James McCain of Cedar Key is the Vice President and Carl Roof of Inglis is the Secretary/Treasurer.

