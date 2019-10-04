Arrests made in Bell Mini Storage burglary case

Share !



On September 28, 2019, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bell Mini Storage after a report that a storage locker had been burglarized. Numerous items were reported stolen, including an RV and a three-wheeler. K-9 Deputy Frier’s initial investigation led to the arrest of James Clayton Parrish, Jr. born March 26, 1987, of O’Brien, FL, for Burglary of a Conveyance. Bond was set at $25,000, and two counts of Grand Theft, bond was $25,000 each for a total bond of $75,000.

During the investigation, K-9 Deputy Frier learned two other subjects were involved and they were possibly in another county with the stolen property.

Lieutenant Scotty Douglas, Lieutenant Keagon Weatherford, and Investigator Sergeant Stalvey responded to assist with the investigation. Sgt. Stalvey was able to locate the other two suspects, in this case James Ray Charles, bornAugust 14, 1986, and Brandon Andrew Dicks, born February 4, 1985, both of Lake City, FL, along with most of the stolen property, with the assistance of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects were arrested at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Gilchrist County Jail for Burglary of a Conveyance, bond was set at $50,000, and two counts of Grand Theft, bond was set at $50,000 each. Both suspects’ bonds were set at $150,000 by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.