The Bell Lady Bulldogs slammed Hilliard in three games on Thursday to advance to Tuesday evening play against Branford. The Bulldogs won: 25-11, 25-15, and 25-18 in the third and final game of the three game match. Bell’s Taria Liles had 18 kills, Jillian Cassube had 12 kills, Maddy Sapp had 10 kills, 4 blocks and Emma Hutto had 36 assists for the (27-1) Lady Bulldogs.