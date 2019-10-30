Brotherhood Ride came through Trenton on Wednesday to honor Lindsey and Ramirez

Share !



Last Wednesday, October 23, the 2019 Brotherhood Ride came through Trenton. The riders stopped at Ace China restaurant where Deputy Taylor Fletcher Lindsey and Sergeant Noel Beltran Ramirez, Jr. of Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office were shot while on duty on April 19, 2018. While at the restaurant the 50 or so riders were thanked by Sheriff Bobby Schultz for their efforts to raise funds for the 21 Florida Fallen Heroes who died in the line of duty in 2018 while protecting their communities. Sheriff Schultz told the riders about the tragedy of April 19, 2018 explaining the two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies Lindsey and Ramirez were eating lunch and gunned down for no reason. Sheriff Schultz explained that this community has refused to be defined by the tragedy. “Our citizens have given us the courage to move forward, we are blessed to live in Gilchrist County,” Sheriff Schultz said. He also thanked the riders for their service as first responders in each of their communities around the state.

Jeff Morse, founder of the Brotherhood Ride organization in Florida and Captain at the Collier County Fire Rescue, lead the local law enforcement and Brotherhood Riders in a prayer for the Lindsey and Ramirez families. After a visit to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and lunch at the Trenton Park the riders continued south. They traveled through the center of the state before finishing the ride on October 26th in Fort Myers.

The team honored all 21 first responders lost in 2018 by cycling through the state of Florida for seven days, covering over 600 miles and averaging 80-100 miles a day.

The Brotherhood Ride is a non-profit charity organization, which consists of Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers and EMS personnel who ride bicycles to honor emergency first responders who have died in the line of duty. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support to the families on or near the anniversary of their death.

The riders are proud to be a part of a larger group of riders who have donated over $460,000.00 to the families left behind.