Carsen McKenzie wins Soil and Water Speech Contest

Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District held their annual speech contest on Friday, October 11 at 9 a.m. at the Gilchrist County School Board Office.

There were eight students vying for the title of best public speaker at this year’s contest. The participants were Tomias Richards, Gracy Maurer, Seanna Langford, Kelsie Turner, AJ Class, Emily Mullinax, Cheyenne Wallen and Carsen McKenzie.

The winner was Carsen McKenzie from Trenton Middle School FFA. Emily Mullinax came in second and Grace Maurer placed third.

All participants received a $25 gift card, first place received a $125 gift card, second place received a $100 gift card and third place received a $75 gift card.

The speech contest judges were Linda Woodcock, Terri Trail and Marina Rojas. The time keeper was Scott Tucker.

This year’s speech topic was “Where would we bee without pollinators.” Each speech was expected to be from 5 to 7 minutes.

This speech competition is open to all Gilchrist County students including those attending private school or home schooled students.