Gilchrist Woman rescued from sinkhole

On October 4th, 2019, Gilchrist County Fire Rescue responded with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office to reports of a person trapped in a sinkhole.

GCSO initially responded to the residence located near the Santa Fe River and US 129 because of a missing person report. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, it was discovered that the missing person had fallen into an approximately 20 foot deep and 3 foot diameter hole on her property.

GCFR quickly requested mutual aid from Alachua County to assist with a technical rescue. Firefighters from Alachua County Fire Rescue were able to remove the trapped woman without injury.

It is believed the resident fell into the hole around 10 p.m. the night before and was found at approximately 9 a.m. the next morning.

While seemingly uninjured from the fall, the patient agreed to be transported to Lake City Medical Center for further evaluation.

