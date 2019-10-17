Share !



Jennie Austin Deal, 87, of Trenton, passed away at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville on Wednesday, October 9th. She was born on February 10, 1932 to O.C. and Etta Austin in Tampa and had been a resident of Trenton since coming from Wimauma, FL in 1995. She was a homemaker and member of Old Town Church of God.

Mrs. Deal is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Buford Deal. She is survived by her daughters, Estelle Louise (Albert J.) Tidwell of TN and Clara Elouise Deal of Fanning Springs; her grandchildren, Marlene and Becky; her great-grandchildren, Jackie, Victor, Sarah Beth and Ben and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Deal will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00pm at Old Town Church of God with Pastor Troy Hare officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Cross City.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.