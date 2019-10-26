Man shot in Northeast Gilchrist County

Share !



On Tuesday, October 15, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 6929 NE 32nd Place, High Springs, FL after reports of a person being shot.

With the help of GCSO investigators, it was determined that a disturbance occurred that ended with Jared Philman, age 44, allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s son, Alan Manning, age 25, with a 9mm handgun.

Manning was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He sustained a non life threatening injury and it is expected that he will be fine.

Philman, who is a convicted felon was arrested for Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $1,250,000.00 by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.