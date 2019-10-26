OCC Packing Party held at Union Baptist Church

Share !



The Union Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child packing party was held on Saturday, October 19,

Christy Jones, Nature Coast Area OCC Team and coordinator of the event said, “Special thanks to our Union Baptist Church family, sister church families, and the Trenton High School football team for their assistance in assembling the shoebox gifts.”

There was a good turnout of young people at the packing party including 20 of the 26 THS football players who helped pack 6000 shoeboxes.

Through Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse with the help of churches all across the country is sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls in more than 100 countries each year. Many of these children have never before received a present or heard the true meaning of Christmas—until they open a gift-filled shoebox.