October 10, 2019 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, deceased, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMNG BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, AUBREY J. COX, DECEASED

Last Known Address:

Aubrey J. Cox, deceased

c/o Audrey M. Cox

509 Cricket Lane

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on September 19, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. September 26, and October 3, 10, and 17, 2019

_________________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Group l: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Chris Sandlin;

(b) Group 2: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Michael D. Moore;

(c) Group 5: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Gary Blankenship;

The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 24th, day of September, 2019.

Thomas Brown, Mayor

Pub. October 3 and 10, 20l9.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2019-CP-000039

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DIANE PIKE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Diane Pike, deceased, whose date of death was April 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is October 3, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Charles M. David, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 89003

Florida Probate Law Group

P.O. Box 141135

Gainesville, Florida 32614-1135

Telephone: (352) 354-2654

Personal Representative:

James P. Pike, Jr

5725 SE 44th Loop

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. October 3 and 10, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 21-2019-CA-000007

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2

Plaintiff,

vs.

BARBARA M. SCOTT AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on August 22,2019, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9, SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ON THE NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST, 210 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST, 210 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

and commonly known as: 3009 SOUTHEAST 80TH AVE, NEWBERRY, FL 32669; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on November 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 1st day of October, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Clay A. Holtsinger

(813) 229-0900 x1350

Kass Shuler, P.A.

1505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33602-2613

ForeclosureService@kasslaw.com

Pub. October 3 and 10, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Southern Auto Cores

Description: Buy and sell automotive core parts

at 6940 SE State Road 47

Trenton, Florida 32693

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the party interested in said business is: Jennifer Beyer

Pub. October 10, 2019

__________________

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 14, 2019, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, September 23, 2019

2. August Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Proposed Increase of Capital Asset Threshold

2. 2020 Holiday Schedule

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. October 10, 2019

____________________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissioner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for the purpose of electing officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor-Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Wesley “Lee” Deen;

(b) Group 1: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Cloud E. Haley;

The election shall be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 23rd, day of September, 2019.

Wesley “Lee” Deen, Mayor-Commissioner

Attest:

Lyle Wilkerson, Clerk/City Manager

Pub. October 10 and 17, 20l9.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00031

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES ANDREW SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES ANDREW SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00031, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 10, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. October 10 and 17, 2019.

____________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Jesse’s Hammer and Tape

Description: Handyman Service

at 3549 NW 25th Circle

Bell, Florida 32619

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the party interested in said business is: Jesse Deese

Pub. October 10, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1995 FORD, VIN #1FTEX14N9SKA48150. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. October 10, 2019

_______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on August 28, 2019:

Michael Wilkerson, P.O. Box 212, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application for new Water Use Permit number 2-041-235334-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0509 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 16E, Section 18 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. October 10, 2019