October 10, 2019 Obituaries

Gloria Ruth Cooper

Gloria Ruth Cooper, 71, of Old Town, passed away Sunday, September 29th.

Gloria was born on August 6, 1948 in Old Town to Earnest and Ruth Keen. She taught Pre-K in both Cross City and Old Town for the Dixie County School System, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, Cross City Ward and loved spending time with her grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Cooper; brother, Earnie Keen, Jr. and sister, Mary Ellen Cassidy. She is survived by her sons, Shane Cooper of Old Town and Scott (Audrey) Cooper of Rawlins, WY; daughters, Shannon Cooper of Old Town and Robyn (Aaron) Lane of Chiefland; brothers, Berry (Glenda) Keen of Old Town, Earnie Keen of Gainesville and Allen Keen of Gainesville; sisters, Judy (Ronnie) Pinner of Old Town, Donna Kay (Ricky) Lamb of Old Town and Beverly (Brandon) Wonders of Alachua; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City on Thursday, October 3rd at 4:00 p.m. with Brother Levi Carpenter officiating. The family received visitors an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

__________________

Johnny Delano Foster

Johnny Delano Foster, 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 2nd at the E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville.

Johnny was born on August 31, 1945 in Inman, S.C. to George and Pauline (Polly) Foster. The family moved to Miami when he was young. He joined the Navy in 1961 and married the love of his life, Martha, in 1966. They had four wonderful children that he adored and they were the main reason he decided to retire after 20+ years of service. He wanted to spend more time with them and watch them grow. Johnny and Martha settled in Old Town in 1983 to be near his extended family. He loved anything associated with the ocean: fishing, diving, especially the Keys, even going so far as bringing in white sand, tropical plants, and parrots to remind him of his favorite place. Johnny always had an artistic touch and while retired, he started a chainsaw woodcarving hobby and quickly became known in the area as “Island Johnny”. He was famous for his beautiful carvings of pelicans, sea turtles and saltwater fish.

Johnny was preceded in death by his father, George Foster and his mother, Pauline (Polly) Peavy; brothers, Richard and Wayne; sister, Andrea (Penny) Hunter; nephew, Charlie Hunter and son, William (Sam) Foster.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Martha; daughters, Barbara (Daryle) Higginbotham, Patricia (Ronnie) Stephens; son, Johnny (Toni “Missy”) Foster; sisters, Patricia Peyton and Sandra Peavy (Michael Davis); brother, Robin (Dawn) Foster, all of Old Town. He will be hugely missed by grandchildren, Jason, James (Ashley), Brandon and Bradley (Sydney) Hurst, Jessica Bedford, Gary Martin, Shelbi and Sierra Stephens, Diane Smith (Paul), Darien and Kara Foster, Heather Howell, William Carver, Kellie Schrecengost (Nick), Sharon, Savannah, and Keith Foster; great grandchildren, Kolby, Kason, and Kassidy, Brayden, William, Cutter, Sophie Rae, Brianna, Adaline and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Also mourning him is his little buddy Spanky, our pug.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

__________________

June Michelle Gardner

June Michelle Gardner, newborn daughter of Ariell Brock and Michael Gardner, both of Old Town, passed away on September 30, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, her maternal grandparents Jody and Lisa Brock of Trenton, brothers Alex Ramas and Aiyden Dye and sisters Aiyanna Dye and Braylnn Dye.

A graveside service was held at Old McCrabb Cemetery on Thursday, October 3rd at 11:00am with Rev. Jamie Brock officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Sybil O. Isaac

Sybil O. Isaac, 92, of Jacksonville passed away on Friday, October 4th with her family by her side.

Mrs. Sybil was born to the late John and Mattie Towns O’Kelley in Social Circle, GA in 1927. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years, served as the First Lady of the Branford Shrine Club at its founding in 1982-1983. Mrs. Sybil was a member of Bell Baptist Church, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Isaac; son, Wallace ‘Buddy’ Isaac; brothers, Robert, J.M. and George O’Kelley; sisters, Ruth Clegg, Frances Clegg and Evelyn Tate.

Sybil is survived by four daughters, Pat (Jay) Cannon, Nancy Macdonald, Dolores ‘Deedy’ Creed, all of Jacksonville and Brenda Wagenman of Lake City; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at New Hope Baptist Church in Bell at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 9th. There was a visitation prior to the service from 10 -11 am. Interment followed at Wayfair Cemetery next to her husband, Ed.

Arrangements were under the care of Daniels Funeral Homes.

Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.

__________________

Karren Kay Touchette

Karren Kay Touchette of Branford, passed away on Sunday, October 6th at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton.

Karren was 77 years old. She was born on August 28, 1942 in Frankfort, KY to Edison and Dorothy Clymer. She proudly served in the US Navy and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Mellissa (J.J.) Spears of Bell and her granddaughter, Melonie Piechocki.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________