Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; VAR 2019-08, Request by Tom Edwards for elevated storage building that is not an accessory to an existing dwelling

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; Ordinance 2019-03, Speed Limit Change on SW 2nd Lane

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; Ordinance 2019-04, Modifying Court Facility Fund with an increase from $15 to $30 for Fee

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. October 17, 2019

__________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, deceased, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMNG BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, AUBREY J. COX, DECEASED

Last Known Address:

Aubrey J. Cox, deceased

c/o Audrey M. Cox

509 Cricket Lane

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on September 19, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. September 26, and October 3, 10, and 17, 2019

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00042

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LARRY EDWARD MOSEMAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LARRY EDWARD MOSEMAN, deceased, whose date of death was April 6, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00042, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 17, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Debra E. Payne

Post Office Box 1001

Chiefland, Florida 32644

Pub. October 17 and 24, 2019.

_____________________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissioner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for the purpose of electing officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor-Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Wesley “Lee” Deen;

(b) Group 1: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Cloud E. Haley;

The election shall be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 23rd, day of September, 2019.

Wesley “Lee” Deen, Mayor-Commissioner

Attest:

Lyle Wilkerson, Clerk/City Manager

Pub. October 10 and 17, 20l9.

_____________

Florida Department of

Environmental Protection

Division of Recreation and Parks

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Recreation and Parks, announces a public meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Presentation at 6:30 p.m.

MEETING LOCATION: High Springs Civic Center, 330 NW Santa Fe Boulevard, High Springs, Florida 32643.

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: An opportunity for the public to provide input on the proposed unit management plan for Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park.

A COPY OF THE AGENDA MAY BE OBTAINED BY CONTACTING:

George Paxton, Park Manager, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park, c/o O’Leno Administration, 18730 W Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669, PH# (352) 472-1142, FAX# (352) 472-1145 or email George.Paxton@dep.state.fl.us.

A copy of the meeting materials and agenda are available before the date of the public meeting online at https://floridadep.gov/parks/public-participation.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the meeting by contacting: George Paxton, as listed above.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800)955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800)955-8770 (Voice).

Pub. October 17, 20l9.

______________________

CERTIFICATE TO ROLL

I, the undersigned, hereby certify that I am the duly qualified and acting Property Appraiser in and for Gilchrist County, Florida. As such, I have satisfied myself that all property included or includable on the Real and Tangible Personal Property Assessment Rolls for the aforesaid county is properly taxed so far as I have been able to ascertain, that the said rolls were certified and delivered to me by the Value Adjustment Board on the 9th day of October, 2019; and that all required extensions on the above described rolls to show the tax attributable to all taxable property included therein have been made pursuant to law.

I further certify that, upon completion of this certificate and the attachment of same to the herein described assessment rolls as a part thereof, said assessment rolls will be delivered to the Tax Collector of this county.

In witness whereof, I have subscribed this certificate, caused the same to be attached to and made part of, the above described assessment rolls this the 9th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Damon C. Leggett

Property Appraiser of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. October 17, 20l9.

_________________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1998 NISSAN, VIN #1N4AB41D8WC756616. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. October 17, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00031

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES ANDREW SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES ANDREW SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00031, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 10, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. October 10 and 17, 2019.

____________________

Notice from Gilchrist County

Sheriff’s Office

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Division of Property and Evidence presently has ten (10) items of found property in their possession. These items have been collected over a period of time and no owner information has been obtained. The following is a description of the items collected: Bow with arrows, John Boat, Sword, Golf Clubs, Ramps, Pressure Washer, Boat Motor, Well Equipment, Welding Items and Scanner .

If anyone has recently lost any of the above listed items, please contact Amanda Fowler in Evidence at (352) 463-3410. All prospective owners are required to provide documentation (i.e., serial numbers, owner applied numbers, photographs of item, etc.) prior to release of property. After two (2) weeks, the remaining unclaimed items will be disposed of per Florida State Statute guidelines.

Pub. October 17 and 24, 20l9.