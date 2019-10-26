October 24, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00042

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LARRY EDWARD MOSEMAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LARRY EDWARD MOSEMAN, deceased, whose date of death was April 6, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00042, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 17, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Debra E. Payne

Post Office Box 1001

Chiefland, Florida 32644

Pub. October 17 and 24, 2019.

_____________________

Notice from Gilchrist County

Sheriff’s Office

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Division of Property and Evidence presently has ten (10) items of found property in their possession. These items have been collected over a period of time and no owner information has been obtained. The following is a description of the items collected: Bow with arrows, John Boat, Sword, Golf Clubs, Ramps, Pressure Washer, Boat Motor, Well Equipment, Welding Items and Scanner .

If anyone has recently lost any of the above listed items, please contact Amanda Fowler in Evidence at (352) 463-3410. All prospective owners are required to provide documentation (i.e., serial numbers, owner applied numbers, photographs of item, etc.) prior to release of property. After two (2) weeks, the remaining unclaimed items will be disposed of per Florida State Statute guidelines.

Pub. October 17 and 24, 20l9.

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, also serving as the Planning & Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Time Certain Schedule

5:35 pm - SDP 2019-06; Joseph Green; Storage Building

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, October 14, 2019

F. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-16; Purchase of 500 N. Main Street

2. Ordinance 2019-04; Amending Payment Schedule of Water/Sewer Fees

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. October 24, 2019

____________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 2002 Toyota Camry VIN #4T1BF32K82U505394, will be sold at Public Auction on November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Pub. October 24, 2019.

_____________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on November 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The ordinance was previously noticed for a public hearing on October 1, 2019. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-001

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, AS AMENDED, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION BY THE CITY COUNCIL; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING SECTION 4.9.2 ENTITLED PERMITTED PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES BY DELETING RETAIL COMMERCIAL OUTLETS FOR THE SALE OF DRUGS WITHIN THE “CN” COMMERCIAL, NEIGHBORHOOD ZONING DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING SECTION 4.10.2 ENTITLED PERMITTED PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES BY REPLACING THE TERM DRUGS WITH PHARMACIES WITHIN THE “CG” COMMERCIAL, GENERAL ZONING DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING SECTION 4.10.2 ENTITLED PERMITTED PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES BY ALLOWING MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT CENTER DISPENSING FACILITIES WITHIN THE “CG” COMMERCIAL, GENERAL ZONING DISTRICT; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. October 24, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Hurley Janitorial and Lawn Care, LLC

at 4571 Southwest County Road 232

Bell, Florida 32619

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the party interested in said business is: William and Robin Hurley

Pub. October 24, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Resolution, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the resolution.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-16

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF CITY COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA APPROVING THE PURCHASE FROM GRAY BUILDERS, CONTRACTORS, DEVELOPERS, INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION, OF LOTS 1, 3, AND 4, ALL IN BLOCK 6, OF THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1, INCLUDING THE 20 FOOT ALLEY IN BLOCK 6, WHICH WAS VACATED BY RESOLUTION RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 2003005753, ALL OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON. BEING FURTHER REFERRED TO BY THE GILCHRIST COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER’S OFFICE AS TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 16-10-15-0048-0006-0000; AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR-COMMISSIONER AND CITY CLERK/MANAGER TO EXECUTE THE CLOSING DOCUMENTS FOR SAID PURCHASE OF THE REAL PROPERTY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or call (352) 580-4108, at lease 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. October 24, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on November 18, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-06

A request by Bell Ridge Solar, LLC, as agent and applicant for owner, Alliance Dairies, a General Partnership, for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 523 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State SE 46 Way; Co. Rd. 337/Co. Rd. 232; Off Co. Rd. 232; and SE CR 232; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Numbers: 16-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 10-09-16-0000-0001-0000; 16-09-16-0000-0002-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0004-0000; and 09-09-16-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. October 24, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on November 4, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which hearing is a continuance of the Public Hearing scheduled for August 19, 2019, concerning the following:

SP 2019-10

A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, seeking Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a welding shop in an Agriculture (A-2) Land Use Category located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619, on two (2) parcels shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005 (5.00 acres, more or less), and 20-09-15-0000-0003-0006 (5.00 acres, more or less).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. October 24, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 19-47-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NESTOR E. PETERS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of NESTOR E. PETERS, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division under probate file #19-47-CP, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 24, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jill G. Denton

170 N. Waukeenah Street

Monticello, Florida 32344

(850) 997-3503

Personal Representative

Lorraine S. Williford

P.O. Box 1194

Monticello, Florida 32345

Pub. October 24 and 31, 2019.

______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 4, 2019:

Alliance Dairies, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit number 2-075-217981-8, authorizing an additional 10-inch irrigation well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 10S- Range 14E- Sections 24, 25, and 36 and Township 10S- Range 15E- Sections 19, 20, 30-32 in Levy and Gilchrist Counties.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. October 24, 2019