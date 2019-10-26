October 24, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Rose Marie Forsythe

Rose Marie Forsythe, age 92, of Trenton passed away at the Tri-County Nursing Home on Saturday, October 19th. She was born March 6, 1927 to John (Jack) and Helen (Ruth) Rausch in Detroit, MI and has been a resident of Trenton since moving from Cape Coral in 2016. Mrs. Forsythe retired from the State of Michigan Department of Education after obtaining several degrees in education and psychology. She was a lifelong Seventh-Day Adventist and a member of the Jennings Lake SDA Church.

Mrs. Forsythe is proceeded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Forsythe; her parents; her sister, Donna Lee Rausch and son-in-law, Bruce Thompson. She is survived by her sons, Lee (Cherie) and David Forsythe (Tami); daughter, Karen Thompson; grandsons, Jeffery (Rebecca) and Kevin Forsythe; granddaughter, Kristie Otero; great- grandsons, David and Raymond Otero.

The funeral service for Rose Marie Forsythe will be held on Sunday, October 27th at the Jennings Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bell with Pastor Karl Leukert officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Jennings Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

John L. “Buster” Valentine

John L. “Buster” Valentine, 94, of Cross City passed away October 17th.

Mr. Valentine was born September 2, 1925 to the late Perry and Bertie Valentine in Cross City where he lived all of his life. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a member and former Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Cross City. He retired as a Project Engineer from the Florida Department of Transportation and then worked for 13 years as a field agent for the Dixie County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Mr. Valentine is survived by his wife, Betty Morgan Valentine; daughters, Marcy Fletcher (Tom) and Kim V. Wade; brother, Benny Valentine (Edith); sisters, Audrey Bush and Joyce Powell (Jerry); grandchildren, Brandon Fletcher (Katie), Ross Wade (Ashley) and Kory Wade; great-grandchildren, Bailey Fletcher, Abbott Grace Fletcher, Jordyn Rae Wade, Kieran Wade and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, J.P. Valentine and his sisters, Winnie Hicks and Inez Swafford.

Funeral services for Mr. Valentine were held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21st at First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown and Pastor David Downing officiating. Interment followed at Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.