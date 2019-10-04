October 3, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY

VALUE ADJUSTMENT BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Gilchrist County Value Adjustment Board will hold a Organizational Meeting on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

This meeting will be for the purpose of discussing and making available certain Laws and Rules of Procedure petitions to be heard by the Value Adjustment Board; hiring legal counsel; announcing a tentative schedule for hearings; and fulfilling other duties as prescribed by Florida Statutes and Florida Administrative Code.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Todd Newton, VAB Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. October 3, 20l9.

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 2000 Chevy Silverado VIN# 2GCEC19V6Y1129359, 1996 Chevy S10 VIN# 1GCCS1945T8127500, 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis VIN# 2MEFM75W3YX676944 and 2014 Peace Sport BXL VIN# LHJTLB2N8FA820086, will be sold at Public Auction on October 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. October 3, 2019.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2019-CP-000039

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DIANE PIKE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Diane Pike, deceased, whose date of death was April 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is October 3, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Charles M. David, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 89003

Florida Probate Law Group

P.O. Box 141135

Gainesville, Florida 32614-1135

Telephone: (352) 354-2654

Personal Representative:

James P. Pike, Jr

5725 SE 44th Loop

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. October 3 and 10, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2015-157-CA

LAFAYETTE STATE BANK

Plantiff

Vs.

JAMES AVERY ROBERTS

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, Florida, on the 19th day of March, 2019, in the cause wherein Lafayette State Bank, Plaintiff, and James Avery Roberts, Defendant, being Case No:2015-157-CA, in said Court, I, as Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, James Avery Roberts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:

North 52.13 acres of the following property: the West half (W ½) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, North of State Road S-341. Also a strip of land 100 feet in width, i.e. 50 feet wide on east side of the center line of Seaboard Coast Lines former main track, said strip of land to extend over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 34, Township 8 South Range 14 East, Gilchrist County Florida. Less and except existing road right of way.

Parcel ID 34-08-14-0000-0016-0020

I shall offer this property for sale at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton Florida 32693 County of Gilchrist , Florida, on August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all of the Defendant’s right, title, and interest in the aforesaid real property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND plus Florida Sales Tax if appropriate. The moneys received through the levy on sale will be paid as prescribed by Fla. Stat. 56.27 and in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needed a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall contact the individual agency sending notice not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone 352-463-3410.

Robert D. Schultz III

Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida

CC:

James Avery Roberts

2807 NW 142nd Ave

Gainesville, FL 32609

George T. Reeves

PO Drawer 652

Madison, FL 32341

Financial Litigation Unit

U. S. Attorney’s Office

111 North Adams St. 4th Floor

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Michael H. Shaw

PO Box 357

Mayo, FL 32066

Pub. October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 21-2019-CA-000007

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2

Plaintiff,

vs.

BARBARA M. SCOTT AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on August 22,2019, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9, SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ON THE NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST, 210 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST, 210 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

and commonly known as: 3009 SOUTHEAST 80TH AVE, NEWBERRY, FL 32669; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on November 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 1st day of October, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Clay A. Holtsinger

(813) 229-0900 x1350

Kass Shuler, P.A.

1505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33602-2613

ForeclosureService@kasslaw.com

Pub. October 3 and 10, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF

ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at the regular meeting on October 24, 2019 scheduled for 4:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AMENDING CHAPTER 30, ARTICLE II, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ENTITLED COURT COSTS AND FEES, BY AMENDING SECTION 30-34 THEREOF BY INCREASING THE ASSESSED IMPOSITION OF THE $15.00 SURCHARGE SHOWN THEREIN TO $30.00; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. October 3, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF

ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at the regular meeting on October 24, 2019 scheduled for 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A 35-MILE-PER-HOUR SPEED LIMIT ON COUNTY ROAD NUMBER SW 2ND LANE, EXTENDING SOUTHWESTERLY FROM COUNTY ROAD NUMBER 341 TO SW 70TH AVENUE; MAKING FINDINGS; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. October 3, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0022-TD

Certificate Number:

824.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: W 40 FT OF LOT 14 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 124 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 233/427

Assessed to: VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 820.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTL EASEMENT 141/241 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 821.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 822.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 823.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 13 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 818.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/365 138/357 162/343 209/52 231/30

Assessed to:

JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0024-TD

Certificate Number: 827.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 833.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 656.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: E/2 OF FOLLOWING DESC PROP BEGIN AT SW/C OF 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE GO N 2663.56 FT TO POB THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 210 FT GO N 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 903 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO S 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 1233.57 FT THENCE GO N 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO N 1001.97 FT TO POB 93/648 206/533 208/219 249/701 UTIL EASEMENT 255/139 261/623 283/317 290/93 2002/126 & COM AT NW/C OF E/2 OF SW/4 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG W LN OF E/2 OF SW/4 S 831.84 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 820.63 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF CO RD 340 THENCE RUN ALG SAID R/W LN S 88 DEG W 105.08 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 824.56 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 105 FT TO POB 2002/128 & LESS PROP TO HINES 2002/129 2002/137 2002/138 201521005850 201621003116

Assessed to: QUERENCIA BIBLE MISSIONS, GLOBAL AQUIFER INTERNATIONAL INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 836.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 828.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 842.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 845.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 22 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 117/117 136/146 159/181-182 179/327 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 848.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-CP-000043

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

TRACY LEE DILLON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Tracy Lee Dillon, deceased, whose date of death was October 8, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court, Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTHWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 26, 2019.

THREE RIVERS LEGAL SERVICES, INC.

Barbara Ponds, Personal Representative

Rachel Rall, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 643335

3225 University Blvd. #203-336

Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Telephone: (904) 717-0833

Facsimile: (904) 855-4117

Email: Rachel.Rall@trls.org

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Pub. September 26 and October 3, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, deceased, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMNG BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, AUBREY J. COX, DECEASED

Last Known Address:

Aubrey J. Cox, deceased

c/o Audrey M. Cox

509 Cricket Lane

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on September 19, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. September 26, and October 3, 10, and 17, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

BHS Soccer Club Boosters

Description: Non-Profit Organization

979 S. Main Street

Bell, FL 32619

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Robert Leffler, President; Ernest Johnson, Treasurer and John McDowell, VP.

Pub. October 3, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. CRA Architects; Jail

Presentation

4:45 p.m. Hershell & Vicki Lindo-

BraLonni’s B&B; Review SUP as

it pertains to business operations

5:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SUP 2019-05

Frank Stankunas, SE Concrete and

Pumping, for office space and

storage of material light

construction equipment

5:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SP 2019-12 Frank

Stankunas, SE Concrete and

Pumping, for office space and

storage of material light

construction equipment

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. October 3, 2019

______________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Group l: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Chris Sandlin;

(b) Group 2: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Michael D. Moore;

(c) Group 5: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Gary Blankenship;

The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 24th, day of September, 2019.

Thomas Brown, Mayor

Pub. October 3 and 10, 20l9.

_____________