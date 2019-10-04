October 3, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Janice “Jan” Dasher

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Janice “Jan” Robertson Dasher, 68, of Swannanoa, North Carolina were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at White’s Ferry Road church of Christ in West Monroe Louisiana, with Al Robertson, Zach Dasher, and Grant Dasher officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, Louisiana, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Visitation was held on Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at WFR Church.

Mrs. Dasher died September 25, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care in Ashville, North Carolina.

Jan was a member of Swannanoa Church. She received her BS degree in Education from Louisiana Tech University. She was a school teacher who was passionate about teaching at risk Pre-K and Kindergarten children. Jan taught in the Gilchrist County School system for many years, teaching at Trenton Elementary School. She was much loved and respected as an educator and a friend during the years she lived in Trenton.

Survivors include husband, Gordon Dasher; Children, Melissa Dasher Adkins and husband, Ben; Zach Dasher and wife, Jil and Grant Dasher and wife, Jessica; Brothers, Tommy Robertson (Nancy), Phil Robertson (Kay), and Si Robertson (Christine); Grandchildren, Laela Beth Dasher, Max Dasher, Bear Dasher, Fred Dasher, Payton Adkins, Paisley Adkins, Evangelin Dasher, Cohen Dasher, and Alison Dasher; numerous nieces and nephews and many valuable friends.

Pallbearers were Gary Osborne, Shane Ware, John Gimber, Jase Robertson, Jep Robertson, Gavin Mitcham, James Johnson, and Dennis Dickey.

Memorials may be made to One Kingdom at WFR Church or Samaritans Purse.

____________________

Lester Reginal “L.R.” Hunter

Lester Reginal “L.R.” Hunter passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24th at the age of 86.

L.R. is a lifelong resident of Levy County. He served as a City Commissioner of Chiefland for 20 years and retired as a lineman from Central Florida Electric after 40 years. L.R. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland where he served as deacon for many years. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends and also enjoyed gardening in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hunter. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Dale) Davis; granddaughter, Brittany (John) Lambert; three great grandchildren, Ryder, Hunter and Cason; brother, Ernest Hunter; sister, Lois Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. Funeral Services were at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland with Rev. Tom Keisler officiating. Burial followed the service at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.