October 31, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Mr. Stephen Browning and Mr. Jamie Driggers, FDOT: Fall County Commission Update from FDOT

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SP 2019-10, Continuance of Site Plan Review for Jeffrey David Jordan for Preliminary Site & Development Plan approval (for Welding Shop) 11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. October 31, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ARJ N COMPANY, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0035-TD

Certificate Number: 237.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 6 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 91/409 128/588

Assessed to: KEADLE JAMES R & M JULIA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 3rd day of December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 31 and November 7, 14, 21, 2019.

-------------

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 19-47-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NESTOR E. PETERS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of NESTOR E. PETERS, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division under probate file #19-47-CP, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 24, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Jill G. Denton

170 N. Waukeenah Street

Monticello, Florida 32344

(850) 997-3503

Personal Representative

Lorraine S. Williford

P.O. Box 1194

Monticello, Florida 32345

Pub. October 24 and 31, 2019.

_____________________

LOW BID DESIGN-BUILD REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

IMPROVEMENTS TO TOWN HALL TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA

RFP # 2019-1

Introduction:

The Town Council for the Town of Bell, Florida desires to contract with a qualified professional firm to design and construct an ADA compliant restroom addition, decks and access ramps and other repairs to its town hall building.

In awarding a Contract for this project, the Town Council will follow the guidelines for design-build contracts as outlined in Florida Statutes, Chapter 287.055, Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act, (CCNA) and the local ordinances of the Town of Bell, Florida, whereby the Town Council will contract with a single entity to provide the necessary design and construction services.

Proposers are to submit one original and six (6) copies of their proposal for review by the Town Council.

Bid Proposals are due by 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Town Hall located at 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. Bids shall be opened during the regular meeting of the Town Council on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M; or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.

Upon review of the proposals by the Town Council, oral presentations may be required. The Bidder is responsible for assuring itself that the bid has been timely received and the Town assumes no responsibility in this regard.

Scope of Work:

Overview:

The Town Council commissioned an inspection of the Town Hall building to determine what improvements and repairs were needed. The results of that inspection are documented in the report prepared by North Florida Professional Services, Inc. and incorporated here by reference. The following is a brief summary of the findings:

1.) Make minor repairs to building foundation.

2.) Remove and replace all decks and ramps, providing ADA compliant access to the upper and lower levels of the building.

3.) Remove and repair all rotten and deteriorated lap siding.

4.) Construct new ADA compliant restrooms on lower level of the building.

5.) Clean, scrap and paint all exterior surfaces of the building, including decks, siding, eaves and fascia.

The scope of the completed work must meet all of the objectives listed in the inspection report. A copy of the Inspection Report is available upon request. It is estimated that the total construction time will not exceed 180 days.

It is anticipated that one (1) firm will be awarded the design-build contract to provide the necessary services within a period of 180 days. Construction of the facility must be completed and operable within the time limits described in the guaranteed maximum price contract from the date of Notice to Proceed.

Design Criteria:

The Proposers shall be governed by and will incur costs associated with meeting all applicable state and Federal codes, by all environmental laws, and by all applicable industry standards, which may apply to the facility including costs associated with securing and meeting the terms of all necessary permits.

The awarded firm will be responsible for:

1. Designing, engineering, procuring, constructing, delivery, erection, commission, start up and testing of the complete project including all necessary labor, materials, machinery, supplies, furnishings, facilities, tools, services, equipment, and structures.

2. Proposers must submit a schedule of the work to be completed and schematic drawings, sketches or other representation of designs and appearance for evaluation by the Town Council.

Other Requirements:

Insurance is required and the requirements are $1,000,000 coverage for general liability and property damage coverage, and Certificates of Coverage shall name the Town of Bell as an additional insured with insurance certificate required prior to commencing any work on the project. Workers compensation coverage in the minimum State of Florida Statutes limits is also required.

Proposers must furnish references and experience of completed projects of similar size and complexity to the proposed construction.

All firms that are submitting a response to this RFP, either through a Joint Venture, a Joint Collaborative Proposal, others, etc., must submit a single response.

Responses shall include a Technical Proposal that includes a listing of all proposed work to be accomplished, a schematic plan for the restroom addition and for the decks and access ramps, and a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) submitted on the attached bid form.

Firms must include Organizational information, resumes of key personnel, and evidence of appropriate licensing.

The Town shall open all bids received at a public bid opening on the date found in Introduction of this RFP. The Town Council will review the Technical Proposal of the Lowest Bidder. The Town Council will then establish if the Technical Proposal of the Lowest and best Bidder is responsive or non-responsive based on the criteria described in this RFP. If the Proposal is responsive, that Design-Build Firm will be awarded the Project. If the Proposal is found to be non-responsive, the Town Council will review the Technical Proposal of the next Lowest and best Bidder and establish if the Technical Proposal is responsive or non-responsive based on the criteria described in this RFP.

The Town Council will conduct reference checks as a component of due diligence to determine the capability of firm to be able to perform the requirements of the project. The reference questions will be sent via email; therefore, please make sure that the reference information includes a valid email address. Each firm responding to this RFP must provide at a minimum two (2) verifiable references with knowledge of your firm’s contract performance with local government entities or private sector entities. Each firm must provide the following information for the reference provided and ensure that the contact information provided is up to date and accessible.

• Name of firm/company for which work was provided.

• Name of reference (Project Manager) charged with managing the referenced project.

• Type of services provided. Year services started and was completed.

• Dollar amount of contract(s).

• Phone # for reference (Project Manager). Updated email address for Project Manager.

The Town Council reserves the right, where it may serve their best interest, to request additional information or clarification from Proposers.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the Town Council reserves the right to waive formalities in any proposal and further reserves the right to take any other action that may be necessary in the best interest of the Town. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, with or without cause, to waive technical errors and informalities or to accept the proposal which in its judgment, best serves the Town of Bell.

The Town will evaluate proposals and may conduct discussions with and may require presentations by firms.

Oral presentations may be required from the responsive proposers by the Town Council to provide support for what has been provided in the proposals by each firm or to exhibit or otherwise demonstrate the information contained therein. No new information or material not already provided in the firm’s proposal is to be presented during oral presentations.

All questions shall be directed to the Town Clerk not later than 7 working days prior to the proposal due date.

Please direct any inquiries to:

Michelle Rose, Clerk

Town of Bell, Florida

3240 West Railroad Lane

Telephone (352) 463-6288

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. October 31, November 7, 14, 2019

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000061CAAXMX

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs

David John Rhodes a/k/a David J. Rhodes a/k/a David Rhodes; Unknown Spouse of David John Rhodes a/k/a David J. Rhodes a/k/a David Rhodes; et, al.

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION -CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

To: Unknown Spouse of Patricia Ann Carlisle

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida.

LOT 17, 18 AND THE NORTH 50 FEET OF LOT 19, BLOCK B, 1ST ADDITION TO WATERS LAKE SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE(S) 17, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plainitff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before November 29, 2019, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on October 22, 2019.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

THIS NOTICE SHALL BE PUBLISHED ONCE A WEEK FOR TWO(2) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

Pub. October 31, November 7, 2019

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 21-2019-CA-000033-CAAM

AMERIS BANK, a Georgia banking corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, an individual, CONSTANCE W. BEAUCHAMP, an individual, THE RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS OWNERSHIP ASSOCIATION, INC., a Florida not for profit corporation, and UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF 999 KATHERINE WAY, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Final Summary Judgement of Foreclosure entered on October 17, 2019, in that certain cause pending in the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein AMERIS BANK, a Georgia banking corporation, is Plaintiff, and GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, an individual, CONSTANCE W. BEAUCHAMP, an individual, THE RIVERWALK OF FANNING SPRINGS OWNERSHIP ASSOCIATION, INC., a Florida not for profit corporation, and UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF 999 KATHERINE WAY, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, are Defendants, in Case No. 21-2019-CA-000033-CAAM, I, Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, will at 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2019, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues, the following described real property, situated and being in Gilchrist County, Florida, to-wit:

Lots 26 and 27, The Riverwalk of Fanning Springs - Phase 3, a subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 4, Pages 31-33 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, FL.

THIS IS NOT THE HOMESTEAD OF MORTGAGOR NOR IS IT CONTIGUOUS THERETO.

The property is located in Gilchrist County at 999 Katherine Way, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693.

(the “Real Property”).

Said sale will be made pursuant to and in order to satisfy the terms of the Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Witness my hand and seal of this Court on October 24, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

AKERMAN LLP

Christian P. George

Florida Bar No. 41055

Primary Email: christian.george@akerman.com

Secondary Email: susan.scott@akerman.com

Secondary Emaiil: jennifer.meehan@akerman.com

Ashlea A. Edwards

Florida Bar No. 117691

Primary Email: ashlea.edwards@akerman.com

Secondary Email: maggie.hearon@akerman.com

50 North Laura Street, Suite 3100

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Telephone: (904) 798-3700

Facsimile: (904) 798-3730

Pub. October 31st and

November 7, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000049

CHRISTOPHER A. WEATHERILT

and

BETSY L. WEATHERILT,

PLAINTIFFS

vs.

SEAN M. HERNDON; NANCY A. HERNDON; U.S. SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS IN POSSESSION,

DEFENDANTS.

_________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 27, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on December 2, 2019 the following described property:

Lot 8, PINEWOOD, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, page 43, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. (Property physical address is: 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693) as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: October 23, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Certificate of Disbursements has been furnished by United States Mail on this 24th day of October, U.S. Specialty Insurance Company, Registered Agent: Donna Moch, by regular mail at 1200 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324, Sean M. Herndon, Nancy A. Herndon and Any and All Unknown Occupants c/o Sean M. Herndon and Nancy A. Herndon at 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 and Natasha M. Allen, Attorney for Petitioners at Contact@AllenLawInfo.com this 24th day of October, 2019.

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. October 31st and

November 7, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-0054

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MORGAN CHARLES SIMPSON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Morgan Charles Simpson, deceased, whose date of death was June 20, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is October 31, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Susan L. Mikolaitis

Email Address: mikolaitis@binghampa.com

Florida Bar No. 676284

Bingham & Mikolaitis, P.A.

14811 NW 140th St.

Alachua, Florida 32615

Personal Representative

Joyce A. Simpson

5560 NE 56th St.

High Springs, Florida 32643

Pub. October 31st and

November 7, 2019.

__________________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

The City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will be in attendance on November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for The Groundbreaking of the Suwannee River Inn in Fanning Springs, FL.

DATED this 28th day of October, 2019.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk,

City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. October 31, 2019.

_______________