October 31, 2019 Obituaries

Myrtle Lee Arnett

Myrtle Lee Arnett, 82, of Suwannee, passed away October 27th.

Mrs. Arnett was born September 19, 1937 to the late John and Mary Atwater in Richmond, VA. She moved to Suwannee in 1993 and was a longtime member of the Suwannee Baptist Church. She will always be remembered as a woman who loved to fish and loved the town of Suwannee.

Mrs. Arnett is survived by her son, Vic Allen (Elizabeth); granddaughter, Melissa Allen; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Anne Risteen and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Arnett, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 2nd at Suwannee Baptist Church in Suwannee, with Pastor Fred Edwards officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes com.

__________________

Richard Coleman Bean

Richard Coleman Bean passed away October 16th at his home in Dowling Park. He was born on November 27, 1943.

Coleman was the son of Benjamin James Bean and Delphia Adams Bean Gay. He was a truck driver. Coleman is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Jo. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Barbee Bean; sons, Richard Coleman Bean, II and Tracey (Lisa) Barbee; daughter, Amy (Bennett) Natier and sister, Dianne (Warren) Lovett.

There are no memorial plans at this time.

He has entered the gates of Heaven.

__________________

Sally L. Miller Erickson

Sally L. Miller Erickson passed away peacefully at home on October 22nd in Trenton with her loving husband of 56 years, Ken at her side.

Sally was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14, 1941 to William and Pearl Miller. She served her country in the U.S. Navy and later worked in hospital administration. Sally was of the Lutheran faith.

Sally was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy, parents, twin sister, Sandy (Ed) Schmalstieg and brother, Bill (Penny) Miller. Sally leaves behind her husband, Ken; son, Ken Jr., (Jenai) Erickson; daughters, Sheila (Matt) Moehle, Shawn (Casey) Allen and Heather (Bill) Sorenson; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who loved their Nana very much.

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

__________________

Arthur (Bud) Glass, Jr.

Arthur J. Glass Jr. (aka “Bud”), 87, of High Springs, FL, passed away on October 21, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.

Arthur was born in Plymouth, Michigan to Arthur J. Glass Sr. & Delila Glass on Feb 22, 1932. He attended Plymouth High School and graduated in 1950. He went on to earn a certificate in pipe fitting from the local trade school. He worked as a pipe fitter for the Ford Motor Company for 33 years. He was involved in UAW Local 182. He enjoyed farming, hunting, golf, family and friends.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Delila Glass; eldest son, James Glass; and all his siblings.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Marlene Glass of High Springs, FL; his sons, Dean Glass of High Springs, FL and Jerry Glass of Michigan; his daughters Valerie Glass of Trenton, FL; Vicky Marsh of Michigan, and Sharon Thorson of Michigan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at https://tunnel2towers.org/.

A private family-only Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolence may be offered online at http://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/arthur-j-glass-jr/

Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444.

__________________

Wanda Ruth Heisler

Wanda Ruth Heisler, 86, of Chiefland, passed away on Thursday, October 24th at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton. She was born on November 16, 1932 in Kentucky to Oscar and Maud Helton. Wanda was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Clayton Heisler and Terry Heisler and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Winton L. Heisler of Chiefland; daughter, Debbie (David) Watson of Riverview, FL; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_________________