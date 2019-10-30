Riverside clinches District Title on final play of game

Share !



The Riverside Wranglers clinched a District Title Friday night as Hunter Johns rushed 28 yards with 1 second remaining in the game for the go ahead score to give the visitors a 53-51 win over Gainesville Christian. This was a battle, back and forth from the beginning for these two six-man football teams.

Hunter Johns set the pace for Riverside as the senior running back had 324 yards on 19 carries, 6 touchdowns. Zeb Bray rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries as he scored a touchdown and two extra points. Jason Cannon rushed for 31 yards on 4 carries with a touchdown and a key interception that turned the momentum in Riverside’s favor late in this game.

These two teams played extremely hard and fought until literally the last play of the game. The win improves Riverside’s record to 8-1 and the Wranglers will travel to Palatka on Friday to play Peniel Christian. Go Wranglers!