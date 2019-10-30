Trent Becker and Gracie Langford crowned Homecoming King and Queen at THS

Share !



Students at Trenton Middle/High School celebrated their 2019 Homecoming last week. After a week full of dressing for a daily theme, lots of float building and Thursday night’s Tiger Growl, Homecoming was celebrated well.

The Friday afternoon Home-coming Parade was one of the best in recent memory. Float building was reported to be the very best in many years. The float contest winners for the Middle School were sixth grade with their Hogwarts “Harry Potter” float. The seventh grade came in second with a Neverland “Peter Pan” float. Rounding out third place was the eighth grade with a Pride Rock “Lion King” float.

The tenth grade won first with their amazing float depicting a Galaxy Far Away “Star Wars.” The 9th Grade won second place with their Wonderland “Alice in Wonderland” float. The eleventh grade placed third with a Land of Oz “Wizard of Oz” float.

The Senior float District 12 “Hunger Games” placed fourth.

Door Decorations was won by the seventh grade with their Neverland “Peter Pan” theme.

The winners of the Skit at the Tiger Growl was the Senior skit District 12 “Hunger Games” won first place. The Junior Class placed second for their Galaxy Far Away “Star Wars” skit. The ninth grade placed third with their skit Wonderland “Alice in Wonderland.”

During half time of Friday night’s Homecoming game Seniors Trent Becker was crowned Homecoming King and Gracie Langford was crowned Homecoming Queen.

The Tigers lost a hard fought football game during the last few minutes of play with the game ending with a 39-35 loss to Walton.

