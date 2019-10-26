Trenton High Athletes receive Three FHSAA Awards

Share !



Trenton High School 2018-2019 athletes were awarded the Carey E. McDonald Award Class 1-A Athletic Program of the Year Award from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association and the Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Award for both over-all and girls from the FHSAA at the Friday, October 18, football game. Sigard Barrett is holding the Carey E. McDonald Award, Taniah Bowers is holding the Floyd E. Lay Girls Award, and Kelsie Turner is holding the Floyd E. Lay Over-All Award. Photo by Kerrianne Lovelace Photography.