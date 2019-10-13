Trenton home destroyed by fire

Share !



On October 3rd, 2019 Gilchrist County Fire Rescue crews responded to the City of Trenton to reports of a residential structure fire in the Pines Estates area of town. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed with fire. Crews from GCFR, Fanning Springs Fire Rescue, and City of Trenton Fire Department worked to quickly contain the fire and prevented damage to other nearby residences. No injuries were reported

