Austin Bagby takes Bell FFA to Nationals

By Carleigh Newsom

Austin Bagby went to compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Austin recently graduated at Bell High School and is now a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.

He did the Bell FFA chapter proud by competing in both a dairy proficiency and in the agriscience in the area of environmental and natural resources, in division 5. He took second place in the nation in his agriscience area and was a silver medalist in his dairy.

The Bell FFA Chapter could not be more proud of Austin and wishes him all the luck in his new college endeavors.