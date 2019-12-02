Bell FFA Alumni Shin-Dig and Auction was a great fundraising event

Share !



Bell FFA members and the Alumni came together on Thursday, November 7, to hold the best Shin-Dig and auction in many years. Some $5,840 was raised for Bell’s FFA Chapters at the event. The Shin-Dig and supper was held at the Bell High School Cafeteria.

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout even though there were several events in the community on the same evening.

Those who attended enjoyed a wonderful home cooked meal and a very lively auction conducted by Grady Jones Jr., who was the volunteer auctioneer.

FFA members made cakes and other baked items for the auction as well as craft items and paintings.

Elizabeth Bagby baked a pumpkin pound cake which sold for $310 and was purchased by Nick Berzin. Elizabeth’s cake brought the most money of any cake at the Shin-Dig auction.

The Bell Alumni would like to thank all those who came out and supported the Shin-Dig and auction, all proceeds will be used for the very deserving Bell FFA students.