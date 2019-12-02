Big Bend Chevrolet Buick donates another truck to be given away, local 4-H and FFA youth to benefit

Share !



For the second year in a row Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland has donated another truck to support the youth of the Tri-County area. Last year’s truck raised over $46,000 and the proceeds were donated to the Tri-County FFA Chapters and the Tri-County 4-H Clubs. Last year’s truck was won by Fermon Jones of Lake Butler. Jones purchased the winning ticket from Drummond Community Bank in Trenton.

This year’s truck is a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 4 wheel drive, crew cab with a 6 inch lift.

The truck features an agriculture wrap that can be removed. Watermelons, and a John Deere tractor harvesting corn, are featured on the truck sides with the words “Our Youth Are Our Future in Farming.” The wrap on the tailgate features a photo of youth showing steers and swine at a fair.

Randy Durden, of Bell, who is a salesman at Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland said, “Big Bend feels like it is very important for this company to give back to the community and support the youth of this area at the same time.” Tickets for the truck giveaway are $20 each again this year. Tickets are available in Bell at Magic Mirror and in Trenton at Billy Smith Watermelon see Marti Smith, Gilchrist County Extension, Gilchrist County Courthouse see Dale Anderson, and Drummond Community Bank. In Chiefland tickets can be purchased at Big Bend Chevrolet Buick and Drummond Community Bank. Other Levy locations for tickets are Williston FFA see Natalie Couey, Bronson 4-H see Amanda Jerrels, and Drummond Community Bank in Chiefland, Bronson, Williston and Cedar Key. Dixie locations for tickets are Dixie County Courthouse and Drummond Community Bank both in Cross City.

The drawing for the truck will be held at the Suwannee River Fair in March of 2020. Loran Brookins, Suwannee River Fair President, stated that this fundraiser was very impressive last year as all the funds went to the 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapters in the Tri-County area. Brookins said, “I don’t know how the area chapters and clubs could have raised this much money on their own, it’s a great deal for our youth.”

Anyone needing further information about the truck giveaway please contact Randy Durden at 352-745-0221.