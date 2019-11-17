Chiefland advances in Region 4 playoffs by defeating Tigers 21-13

Share !



The Trenton Tigers entered the first round of Region 4 Class 1A football playoffs Friday night as they hosted Chiefland, a team they lost 44-6 the second game of the regular season. The Tigers played well but in the end the Indians escaped with a 21-13 victory. The Indians will face the Panthers Friday night in the Regional finals in Newberry.

The Tigers under Head Coach Bill Wiles and his outstanding coaching staff completed the season with a first round playoff birth and a 5-6 record. The Tigers played tough in their playoff game as Chiefland held a 7-6 lead into the second quarter. The two teams each scored in the second period as Chiefland held onto a 14-13 lead at half time. The second half was a tight battle as the Indians scored in the fourth period to take the win.

The Tigers’ totaled 210 yards of offense with 21 passing yards and 189 yards on the ground. Trenton converted 3 of 12 first down attempts on third down. The Tigers had 2 turnovers and was picked off twice in this game. Chiefland had 218 yards of rushing and 125 yards passing for a 343 yards of offense. The Indians were limited to just 3 of 9 first down on third down attempts.

In other Region 4 playoff games, Hawthorne defeated Wildwood 37-21 and will host Pahokee, Friday night. Pahokee being the No.2 seed in the region had a bye in Round 1.