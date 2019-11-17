County renames Hart Springs Road D. Ray Harrison, Jr.’s Way

Share !



Longtime county resident D. Ray Harrison, Jr. was given a great honor on Sunday, November 10. Friends, family members, and the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners gathered at the intersection of SW CR-232 and SW CR-344 (Hart Springs Road) to honor former County Commissioner and Property Appraiser, with the renaming of CR-344 to D. Ray Harrison, Jr.’s Way. Last month the Board of County Commissioners voted to rename the road in honor of Harrison because of his longtime service to the citizens of Gilchrist County.

Funny stories as well as the facts from his 53 plus years as a public servant in Gilchrist County were shared by a few of those attending, including County Administrator Bobby Crosby, Commissioner Kenrick Thomas, and Sheriff Bobby Schultz. Commissioner Bill Martin, who now holds the commission seat Harrison vacated, told the group he knows he has some very large shoes to fill, but he is thankful D. Ray is still available to offer any advice to him now and in the future.

Harrison’s daughter Renee Lassiter was given the honor of unveiling the sign. Harrison said, “It is an honor, and a complete surprise, which is hard to pull off in a small community like ours.”

Harrison served Gilchrist County well throughout his career. He grew up in Alachua but moved to Trenton and married a local girl, Diana Webb. Their first Sunday afternoon date was ironically at Hart Springs.

In 1964, Harrison was elected to the Trenton City Commission. Then in 1965 the governor appointed Harrison as the Tax Assessor after Albert Quincey, the serving Tax Assessor, passed away. Harrison held the office of Tax Assessor/Property Appraiser for the next 39 years. After his retirement from the Property Appraisers Office, he ran for and was elected Gilchrist County Commissioner. Harrison served as County Commissioner for a dozen years before retiring in 2018.