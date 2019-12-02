County Seniors Celebrate Thanksgiving at annual dinner

Share !



Some eighty plus Gilchrist County senior citizens gathered on Friday, November 22, for the annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving lunch and volunteer of the year presentation held each year at the Gilchrist County Senior Citizens Center on 307A near Trenton.

Norm Conti presented the volunteer of the year award to a couple this year. Conti said they enjoy the help of a dozen to two dozen citizens each week with senior citizens activities. But this year one couple really stood out because they went the extra mile when it came to helping. Conti named Marge and Glen Wood as the Volunteers of the Year.

The Seniors also enjoyed wonderful music and even joined in singing such songs as I Hear the Train A Coming made popular by Johnny Cash. The 3D Soundz featured local musicians Dan Talley, Kenny Spillers, Dwight Smith and Don Thomas.

Conti organized a door prize give away where every senior received a door prize to take home. Mrs. Philman won a color tv during the give away. County Judge Sheree Lancaster was on hand to given out candy and visit with each senior citizens.

Just before the meal of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings Pastor Jimmy Fletcher of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church spoke for a few minutes reading Psalms 69:30 I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving. Pastor Fletcher encouraged the seniors to be thankful to God no matter their circumstance. Pastor Fletcher said, “The Lord will stand with you if you believe.”

Chief Deputy Robert Willis and Captain Sheryl Brown from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office attended the much awaited event.

Trenton High School students served the meal with assistance from Assistant Principal Devin Colley.

The senior citizens and all those attending had a much enjoyed meal and great fellowship.