Garrett Brooker and Madison Bost crowned BHS Homecoming King and Queen

Howl-oween Homecoming a huge success

Submitted by John W. Powers, Public Relations Officer

Bell High School’s 2019 Homecoming, “A Howl-oween Homecoming”, was once again a huge success. Students and faculty dressed up as their favorite old time monsters on “Monster Mash” Monday, pretended to be creepy twins on “Twin Day” Tuesday, were either heroes or villains on “Who Ya Gonna Call?” Wednesday, came to school as zombies on “Thriller” Thursday, and took pride in their purple and gold school colors on “Release the Spirits” Friday.

On Thursday night, October 31, the Iris Roberts Auditorium was rocking as the Bell community helped students honor the Bell Bulldogs’ Football team at the annual Bulldog Growl. Dubbed the “Largest Student-Led Pep Rally in Gilchrist County”, the auditorium was filled by a loud and excited crowd even though the Growl was on Trick or Treat night. The Bell Purple Powerhouse Band rocked the house and got everybody dancing in their seats with their exciting musical numbers and awesome drum solos. The BHS Varsity and JV cheerleaders got the crowd’s spirits moving with their very well choreographed cheers and dance routines, as did the SVL Cheerleaders, who performed a terrific dance for the crowd. The Student Government Association opened up the Growl with a terrific dance inspired by Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” and the class skits were very creative and spooky with their Halloween themes. In the skit contest, the Senior class came in third place with their “Scary Movie Night” skit, the Juniors placed second with their “Addams Family” skit, and the BHS Health Academy came in first place with their fun-filled “Pixar Movie” themed dance, in which, over 45 Health Academy students participated. One of the highlights of the evening was the crowning of the Bell Middle School Prince and Princess. 8th graders Trevor Brogdon and Amani Salem were crowned middle school royalty by the 2018 Prince and Princess, Johnny Scott and Faith Leffler.

The 2019 Bulldog Homecoming Parade on Friday, November 1st, was more of a Halloween Parade as the different floats and cars were decked out in all of their frightful spookiness. The judges had a hard time choosing from all of the creative floats that were in the parade. Third place went to the 10th grade class for their “Scooby-Doo” themed float. Second place was awarded to the Junior’s “Addams Family” float that went right along with their skit. Finally, the BHS Criminal Justice Academy walked away with first place with their “Nightmare Before Homecoming” float which was a play on the classic, “Nightmare Before Christmas” movie. Thanks to all the community and school organizations that participated in the parade. The faculty and staff got in the Homecoming Festivities with a Door Decorating Contest. Third place went to Mrs. Sue Hurst’s Dual Enrollment classroom with “Fall Into Homecoming”. Second place went to Mrs. Karla Waldron with her “Homecoming Superhero” door. First place was awarded to Ms. Crystal Betterington with her “Killer Clown in the Old Gym” door which was quite frightening for a door!

As the evening began, pre-game festivities had the seniors of the football, cheerleading, and cross country teams recognized, along with senior band members and the JROTC. The 2019 Homecoming Court was presented at half-time of the football game. Every attendant from 6th to 11th grade and all the Senior King and Queen contestants looked radiant on the field as the standing room only crowd gathered to witness the pageantry. Everyone loudly cheered as Garrett Brooker and Madison Bost were crowned 2019 Homecoming King and Queen. Homecoming ended on a high note with the Fighting Bulldogs soundly defeating the Bronson Eagles, 41 to 6.

The Bell High School Student Government Association would like to thank everyone who helped in the festivities and supported them during this fun-filled week. Special thanks to Trenton Floral for the beautiful flower arrangements and to Connie Sanchez and her team at the Supervisor of Elections office for running the voting process of the Homecoming Court.

