Gilchrist Fire Rescue to provide Bullet Proof Vests for First Responders

The Gilchrist County Commission took action to approve a northeast Florida Regional Council grant of $10,800 that will be used to purchase bulletproof vests for first responders that are on duty with Gilchrist County Fire Rescue. James Campbell, Gilchrist County Fire Chief, addressed the Board of County Commissioners in their Monday, November 18 meeting to answer questions from the five member Commission. Chief Campbell recognized Rebecca Redding, a Gilchrist Fire Rescue Paramedic that provided a lot of the information and the completion and submittal of information for the Northeast Florida Regional council grant. The funding reportedly will purchase up to 12 ballistic proof vests.

A motion by Commissioner Thomas and a second by Commissioner Langford to approve the $10,800 grant for the purchase of bullet proof vests for Gilchrist County Fire Rescue First Responders. Commissioner Chairman Gray called for a vote as the Commission approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

---

Gilchrist County Administrator Bobby Crosby reported to the Commission that the county’s Information Technology Specialist Stan Ramsey would provide the board with information on the need of two new computer servers for Gilchrist County. Ramsey explained that Gilchrist County currently has seven computer servers that are out of date. The two new computer servers are actually a three-cluster server that will provide the county with enough space to work up through ten years in the future. The new cluster system would handle all of the information that is currently used by the old server and would be operational completely by itself, he explained. Gilchrist County received a quote for the new cluster system from World Wide Technology for $57,741.02.

Commissioner Martin gave a motion to approve the proposal for a new cluster server system from World Wide Technology for $57,741.02 and the county would waive the competitive bid requirement in lieu of this purpose due to emergency time restraints. Commissioner Langford agreed as she gave a second in support of the motion. Chairman Gray called for a vote as the Commission approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

---

County Administrator Crosby reported to the Commission that Gilchrist County is seeking five volunteers to be a part of the Broadband committee. There will be seven members on the committee; two of the members will be elected officials. For more information on becoming a member of the Broadband Committee, contact the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office @ bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us or at 352-463-3198. The deadline to respond is January 20, 2020.

---

Gilchrist County attorney David M Lang, Jr. discussed the Opt-Out class in the Opioid Litigation issue that the Gilchrist County Commission has chosen to be involved in. Gilchrist County is involved and is represented by Avera & Smith attorneys of Gainesville and other litigation counsel. Attorney Lang asked the board if they wanted to Opt-Out of the litigation or take the recommendation of their legal counsel and remain involved in this, what is expected to be a long-term issue.

Commissioner Langford gave a motion for Gilchrist County to remain involved in the litigation suit involving the Opioid crisis. Commissioner Martin agreed as he gave a second to the motion. Chairman Gray called for a vote as the board approved the action by a unanimous vote.

---

At the end of this Commission meeting, the board was required to elect a new chairman and vice chairman to direct the meeting through the upcoming fiscal year. The Clerk of Court Todd Newton was presented the gavel as he opened the floor for nominations as chairman. Commissioner Langford made a motion to nominate Todd Gray as chairman. Commissioner Thomas gave a second to the motion as the board approved the only nominee by a unanimous vote.

Mr. Newton opened the floor for nominations to be Vice Chairman. Commissioner Thomas made a motion to elect Commissioner Langford as Vice Chair of the board. Commissioner Poitevint gave a second to the motion before the board voted 5-0 in favor of the position. The Clerk returned the gavel to the chairman as the meeting came to a close. There being no other business to come before this board, this meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m. The Commission and County staff wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.