The Trenton Lady Tigers, the defending 1A girls State Basketball Champs opened their 2019 season Thursday night on the road against Bradford County in Starke. The Tigers were facing a good 4A squad that defeated Union County 54-5 the first game of the season. The Tigers, behind Bri Becker’s 14 pts and Jordon Douglas’ 16 points dominated the first half and held on to win 49-46. Becker, the Tigers’ sophomore shooting guard was selected the Lady Tigers’ “Player of the Game” as she had 7 assists, 1 steal and 4 rebounds and shot 75% from the free throw stripe.
In the first quarter the Tornadoes held a 12-11 lead going into the second period. The Lady Tigers took control of the second period limiting the host to 3 points while the Tigers scored 17 to hold a 28-15 lead at halftime. The second half would be the difference in this match up as the Tigers scored 11 to add to the lead 39-25 going into the final period. The Tornadoes doubled up on the Lady Tigers in the 4th outscoring Trenton 21-10 to get back into the game, but falling just short at the buzzer.
The Lady Tigers Samarie McHenry had 9 pt, 16 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Janiyah King shot 6 points, had 14 rebounds and 1 steal. Kinsey Akins shot 2 of 3 free throws and had 1 blocked shot for the junior guard. The Lady Tigers shot 42% from the field and 41% from the free throw stripe.
Trenton traveled to Branford on Monday to face the Lady Bucs. The Tigers will host Union County on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with tip-off set for 6 p.m. Go Tigers!
Lady Tigers hold on to defeat Bradford Tornadoes
