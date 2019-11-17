November 14, 2019 Legals

Share !



LOW BID DESIGN-BUILD REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

IMPROVEMENTS TO TOWN HALL TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA

RFP # 2019-1

Introduction:

The Town Council for the Town of Bell, Florida desires to contract with a qualified professional firm to design and construct an ADA compliant restroom addition, decks and access ramps and other repairs to its town hall building.

In awarding a Contract for this project, the Town Council will follow the guidelines for design-build contracts as outlined in Florida Statutes, Chapter 287.055, Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act, (CCNA) and the local ordinances of the Town of Bell, Florida, whereby the Town Council will contract with a single entity to provide the necessary design and construction services.

Proposers are to submit one original and six (6) copies of their proposal for review by the Town Council.

Bid Proposals are due by 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Town Hall located at 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. Bids shall be opened during the regular meeting of the Town Council on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M; or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.

Upon review of the proposals by the Town Council, oral presentations may be required. The Bidder is responsible for assuring itself that the bid has been timely received and the Town assumes no responsibility in this regard.

Scope of Work:

Overview:

The Town Council commissioned an inspection of the Town Hall building to determine what improvements and repairs were needed. The results of that inspection are documented in the report prepared by North Florida Professional Services, Inc. and incorporated here by reference. The following is a brief summary of the findings:

1.) Make minor repairs to building foundation.

2.) Remove and replace all decks and ramps, providing ADA compliant access to the upper and lower levels of the building.

3.) Remove and repair all rotten and deteriorated lap siding.

4.) Construct new ADA compliant restrooms on lower level of the building.

5.) Clean, scrap and paint all exterior surfaces of the building, including decks, siding, eaves and fascia.

The scope of the completed work must meet all of the objectives listed in the inspection report. A copy of the Inspection Report is available upon request. It is estimated that the total construction time will not exceed 180 days.

It is anticipated that one (1) firm will be awarded the design-build contract to provide the necessary services within a period of 180 days. Construction of the facility must be completed and operable within the time limits described in the guaranteed maximum price contract from the date of Notice to Proceed.

Design Criteria:

The Proposers shall be governed by and will incur costs associated with meeting all applicable state and Federal codes, by all environmental laws, and by all applicable industry standards, which may apply to the facility including costs associated with securing and meeting the terms of all necessary permits.

The awarded firm will be responsible for:

1. Designing, engineering, procuring, constructing, delivery, erection, commission, start up and testing of the complete project including all necessary labor, materials, machinery, supplies, furnishings, facilities, tools, services, equipment, and structures.

2. Proposers must submit a schedule of the work to be completed and schematic drawings, sketches or other representation of designs and appearance for evaluation by the Town Council.

Other Requirements:

Insurance is required and the requirements are $1,000,000 coverage for general liability and property damage coverage, and Certificates of Coverage shall name the Town of Bell as an additional insured with insurance certificate required prior to commencing any work on the project. Workers compensation coverage in the minimum State of Florida Statutes limits is also required.

Proposers must furnish references and experience of completed projects of similar size and complexity to the proposed construction.

All firms that are submitting a response to this RFP, either through a Joint Venture, a Joint Collaborative Proposal, others, etc., must submit a single response.

Responses shall include a Technical Proposal that includes a listing of all proposed work to be accomplished, a schematic plan for the restroom addition and for the decks and access ramps, and a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) submitted on the attached bid form.

Firms must include Organizational information, resumes of key personnel, and evidence of appropriate licensing.

The Town shall open all bids received at a public bid opening on the date found in Introduction of this RFP. The Town Council will review the Technical Proposal of the Lowest Bidder. The Town Council will then establish if the Technical Proposal of the Lowest and best Bidder is responsive or non-responsive based on the criteria described in this RFP. If the Proposal is responsive, that Design-Build Firm will be awarded the Project. If the Proposal is found to be non-responsive, the Town Council will review the Technical Proposal of the next Lowest and best Bidder and establish if the Technical Proposal is responsive or non-responsive based on the criteria described in this RFP.

The Town Council will conduct reference checks as a component of due diligence to determine the capability of firm to be able to perform the requirements of the project. The reference questions will be sent via email; therefore, please make sure that the reference information includes a valid email address. Each firm responding to this RFP must provide at a minimum two (2) verifiable references with knowledge of your firm’s contract performance with local government entities or private sector entities. Each firm must provide the following information for the reference provided and ensure that the contact information provided is up to date and accessible.

• Name of firm/company for which work was provided.

• Name of reference (Project Manager) charged with managing the referenced project.

• Type of services provided. Year services started and was completed.

• Dollar amount of contract(s).

• Phone # for reference (Project Manager). Updated email address for Project Manager.

The Town Council reserves the right, where it may serve their best interest, to request additional information or clarification from Proposers.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the Town Council reserves the right to waive formalities in any proposal and further reserves the right to take any other action that may be necessary in the best interest of the Town. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, with or without cause, to waive technical errors and informalities or to accept the proposal which in its judgment, best serves the Town of Bell.

The Town will evaluate proposals and may conduct discussions with and may require presentations by firms.

Oral presentations may be required from the responsive proposers by the Town Council to provide support for what has been provided in the proposals by each firm or to exhibit or otherwise demonstrate the information contained therein. No new information or material not already provided in the firm’s proposal is to be presented during oral presentations.

All questions shall be directed to the Town Clerk not later than 7 working days prior to the proposal due date.

Please direct any inquiries to:

Michelle Rose, Clerk

Town of Bell, Florida

3240 West Railroad Lane

Telephone (352) 463-6288

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. October 31, November 7, 14, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ARJ N COMPANY, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0035-TD

Certificate Number: 237.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 6 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 91/409 128/588

Assessed to: KEADLE JAMES R & M JULIA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 3rd day of December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 31 and November 7, 14, 21, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

FLORIDA CREDIT UNION,

CASE NO. 2019 CA 32

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN H BRANSON, JR. SANDRA H. BRANSON AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S)

Defendants.

________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on December 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Front Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, offer for sale and sell at public outcry, one by one, to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

FOR POINT OF REFERENCE, COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND RUN NORTH 89°56’10” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 42.32 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89°56’10” EAST, ALONG SAID NORTHLINE, A DISTANCE OF 202.10 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°03’34” EAST A DISTANCE OF 1044.95 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°56’29” WEST A DISTANCE OF 229.55 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 01°26’51” EAST A DISTANCE OF 1045.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

TOGETHER WITH A 1993 CLAY DOUBLE WIDE MOBILE HOME, IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS CLFL35719A AND CLFL35719B, THE TITLES TO WHICH HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE RETIRED WITH THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES PURSUANT TO SECTION 319.261, FLORIDA STATUTES, AND HEREAFTER CONSIDERED A PART OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on December 29, 2019, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

(seal)

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Copies Furnished To:

James E. Sorenson, Esquire

Stephen Orsillo, Esquire

Sorenson Van Leuven, PLLC

Post Office Box 3637

creservice@svllaw.com (E-Service E-Mail Address)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

John H. Branson, Jr.

6321 NW 15th Avenue

Bell, FL 32619

Sandra H. Branson

6321 NW 15th Avenue

Bell, FL 32619

Publish November 7 and 14, 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Public Hearing: Richard Roman, Finance Director, Budget Amendment and Resolution 2019-37

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SUP 2019-06, A request by Bell Ridge Solar, LLC, as agent and applicant for owner, Alliance Dairies, a General Partnership, for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 523 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State SE 46 Way; Co. Rd. 337/Co. Rd. 232; Off Co. Rd. 232; and SE CR 232; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Numbers: 16-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 10-09-16-0000-0001-0000; 16-09-16-0000-0002-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0004-0000; and 09-09-16-0000-0001-0000.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 5:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA AMENDING SECTION 6, ENTITLED, PAYMENT OF FEES AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE, OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 2018-05 PERTAINING TO WATER METERS; WATER AND SEWER UTILITY FEES; DEPOSITS; CONNECTION CHARGES; PAYMENT OF FEES AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE; REPEALING ANY CONFLICTING SECTION OR ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/ Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or call (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 14, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000019CAAXMX

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLEY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

PLAINTIFF,

VS,

SAMUEL TIMOTHY LOVEDAY

A/K/A SAMUEL T. LOVEDAY, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on March 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Lots 7 and 8, Suwannee Shores, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, at Pages 39 through 42, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Date: November 8, 2019

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, P.A.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at not cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. November 14 and 21, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-000026

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Plaintiff,

vs.

Aimee J. Williams, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals; Charity J. Romine, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals; Unknown Spouse of Aimme J. Williams; Unknown Spouse of Charity J. Romine; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 2019-CA-000026 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff and Aimee J. Williams, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AT 11:00 AM on January 6, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

LOT 34, UNIT 1 OF WACCASSA CAMPSITES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHIRST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2003, MAKE: JACOBSEN, VIN #: JACFL24507A AND VIN#: JACFL24507B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, Florida 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

S. King

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: ATTORNEY FOR PLAINIFF: SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE`, LLP

2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 360

Boca Raton, Florida 33431

(561) 998-6700

(561) 998-6707

Pub. November 14 and 21, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Suwannee River Water Management District will meet on the following dates and times for Fiscal Year 2020-21 (October 2019-September 2020). Board meetings will begin at 9:00 a.m. at District Headquarters, unless otherwise noted. Committee Meetings and Workshops (when scheduled), will follow the Governing Board Meetings unless otherwise announced. All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Please view our website at mysuwanneeriver.com for the most current information. All meetings are open to the public.

Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board Meeting Dates (October 2019-September 2020)

10/10/2019 – 10/11/19: (Cedar Key, FL)

11/12/2019

12/10/2019

1/14/2020

2/11/2020: (Location to be determined)

3/10/2020

4/14/2020

5/12/2020

6/09/2020

7/14/2020

8/11/2020

9/08/2020 *(Board Meeting: 3:00 PM -First Public Hearing on FY2020-21 Tentative Millage and Budget:

5:05 PM)

9/22/2020 *(Workshop &/or Committee Meetings: 3:00 PM - Final Public Hearing on FY2020-21 Millage and Budget: 5:05 PM)

Pub. November 14, 2019

