November 14, 2019 Obituaries

Eddie “David” Allen

Eddie “David” Allen of Bell, FL, passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was 74 years old. David was born on June 20, 1945 to parents, Eddie D. Allen and Renee M. Allen Hooks in Jacksonville, FL and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Gainesville, FL 25 years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of the Primitive Baptist faith. He enjoyed farming, gardening and fishing but loved to go to his church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Allen and Renee Hooks and his step-mother, Viola Allen Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Ginny Cannon Allen of Bell, FL; his daughter, Andrea (Bill) Howey of St. John, FL; his son, Dwight Allen of Gainesville, FL; his sisters, Corkie (Ronnie) Norman of Lawtey, FL and Geraldine (Floyd) Baker of CA; his brothers, Joe Allen of Jacksonville, FL and Billy (Joann) Allen of Gainesville, FL and his granddaughter, Julia Howey.

Funeral Services for Mr. Allen were held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Rock Primitive Baptist Church in Brooker, FL with Pastor Sammy Harris officiating. Interment followed at the Rock Primitive Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vitas Hospice, High Springs, FL. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

________________

Stephen Randall Fooks

Stephen Randall Fooks, Sr., age 67, of Branford, FL, passed away at his home on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1952 to Doyle R. and Margaret Phillips Fooks in Benton, AR and had made Branford his home since moving from Gainesville, FL 2 years ago. He worked in I.T. and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Fooks is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Victoria Lee Fooks. He is survived by his son, Stephen Randall Fooks, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; his sister, Marilyn Tripp of St. Louis, MO and his brothers, Gary (Georgia) Fooks of Middleburg, FL and Randall (Wanda) Fooks of Apopka, FL.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

________________

James Warner Harrison

James Warner Harrison, 73, a lifetime resident of the Alachua area, passed away Tuesday, November 5th at Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville following a long illness.

He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1963 and retired from IFAS at the University of Florida. He was a member of the Alachua Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Harrison of Fort White; sister, Patricia H. Redd of Gainesville; brother, D. Ray Harrison, Jr. (Diana) of Bell and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8th at the Alachua Church of Christ with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating. Visitation was scheduled one hour prior to the service. Burial was at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua.

Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs.

__________________

Dorothy Ann Howell “Ms. Dottie”

Mrs. Dorothy Ann Howell (Ms. Dottie), 78, passed away on Saturday, November 2nd at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. She was the daughter of the late John Payne and Ethel May Ryan.

Ms. Dottie made Bell her home since 1988 after moving there from Weeki Wachee Springs. She owned and operated the Redfish Restaurant in Weeki Wachee Springs and Po-Jim’s Restaurant in Brooksville. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining her family and friends. Being outside was her passion, whether she was tending to her garden of beautiful roses and orchids; or while fishing with her children on the dock of their family home on the Weeki Wachee River.

She is preceded in death by three daughters, Sharon Gariepy, Kimberly Miller, Kelly Willis and one son, Adam Howell.

Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, Charles “Bobby” Robert Howell of Bell; daughters, Linda Slater (James) of Weeki Wachee Springs, Robin Bromley of Bell, Theresa Sather (Bruce) of Lutz, Jamie Smith (Bruce) of Blairsville, GA; one son, William Chaney (Christine) of Spring Hill; twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Daniels Funeral Homes Chapel in Branford. Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service time. Daniels Funeral Home in Branford is in charge of all arrangements. Please sign online guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhomes.com.