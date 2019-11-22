November 21, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 01-2019-CP-000052

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LEONARD LEE ROSEMAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate Leonard Lee Roseman deceased, whose date of death was September 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., Trenton, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is November 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Howard M. Rosenblatt, PA

Florida Bar Number: 349011

2830 NW 41st St., Suite H

Gainesville, Florida 32606

Telephone: (352) 373-7100

Fax: (352) 376-3460

E-Mail: howard@hmrpalaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: legalassistant@hmrpalaw.com

Personal Representative:

Irene Lumarda Gucor

9142 Katherine Way

Fanning Springs, Florida 32693

Pub. November 21 and 28, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-montly meeting on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. November 21, 2019

NOTICE OF ACTION

Gilchrist County

BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING

IN RE: The license to practice Nursing

Alicia M. Owens, C.N.A.

2566 NW 50th Street

Bell, FL 32619

CASE NO.: 2018-11511

LICENSE NO.: CNA305182

The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Judson Searcy, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9898.

If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by January 2, 2020 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. November 21, 28 and

December 5, 12, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000019CAAXMX

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLEY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

PLAINTIFF,

VS,

SAMUEL TIMOTHY LOVEDAY

A/K/A SAMUEL T. LOVEDAY, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on March 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Lots 7 and 8, Suwannee Shores, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, at Pages 39 through 42, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Date: November 8, 2019

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, P.A.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at not cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. November 14 and 21, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-000026

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Plaintiff,

vs.

Aimee J. Williams, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals; Charity J. Romine, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals; Unknown Spouse of Aimme J. Williams; Unknown Spouse of Charity J. Romine; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 2019-CA-000026 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff and Aimee J. Williams, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Jean Ryals are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AT 11:00 AM on January 6, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

LOT 34, UNIT 1 OF WACCASSA CAMPSITES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHIRST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2003, MAKE: JACOBSEN, VIN #: JACFL24507A AND VIN#: JACFL24507B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, Florida 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

S. King

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: ATTORNEY FOR PLAINIFF: SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE`, LLP

2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 360

Boca Raton, Florida 33431

(561) 998-6700

(561) 998-6707

Pub. November 14 and 21, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ARJ N COMPANY, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0035-TD

Certificate Number: 237.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 6 HART SPRINGS ESTATES 91/409 128/588

Assessed to: KEADLE JAMES R & M JULIA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 3rd day of December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 31 and November 7, 14, 21, 2019.

__________________