November 21, 2019 Obituaries

Barbara Lord Sapp Beaman

Barbara Lord Sapp Beaman passed away in November at the Tricounty Nursing Home in Trenton. She was born in May 1921 to E.L. and Elizabeth Charlebois Lord in Ruston, LA.

Barbara came to Florida as in infant and lived her entire 98 years in the Gainesville and Trenton area. She is predeceased by her first husband, James H. Sapp, Sr.; her second husband, Clayton Beaman and her daughter, Audrey Sapp Wynne.

Her surviving children are James H. Sapp, Jr., Mitchell E. Sapp, Linnie Sapp Beck, Donna Sapp Wright, Germaine Sapp Wynns, Leslie Sapp and Barney Sapp; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grands and a large extended family to cherish her memory.

Barbara was a lover of books and gardening. She was always willing to share her knowledge with those who were fortunate enough to know her unique personality. She was almost unbeatable when playing Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit. Crossword puzzles were done in ink and rarely needed correcting. A thousand piece jigsaw puzzle was usually finished in a week.

Barbaras advice to anyone would be to read and help others learn to read. Also, go outside, plant a garden and smell the roses.

It is her wish that there be no viewing or funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The family requests no flowers, but suggest donations be made in her memory to the Gilchrist County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1816, Trenton, FL 32693.

________________

George Calvin “G.C.” Cannon

Mr. George Calvin “G.C.” Cannon of Chiefland passed away at home on Friday, November 15th at the age of 86.

G.C. was a lifelong resident of Levy County. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He retired from Central Florida Electric Company after 30 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, farming and watching birds. He was a loving Father, Husband and Papa who loved his family and will be dearly missed.

G.C. is predeceased by his son-in-law, David Gore. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Cannon; two daughters, Judy (Craig) Mikell and Karen Cannon Gore; four grandchildren, Jared (Kyndal), Jason (Stephanie), Tyler, Cory (Carly); three great-grandchildren, Brylan, Baylor and Hudson.

Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial followed the service at the Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

________________

Nicholas Edward Carter

Nicholas Edward Carter, 58, of Old Town passed away November 13th.

Mr. Carter was born January 14, 1961 to the late Clyde and Veta Carter in Perry, but he had lived in the Dixie County area for most of his life. He worked for several years as a logger and was a member of Central Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of eight years Phyllis Carter; sons, Corey Carter of Gainesville and Keegan Carter of Old Town; daughters, Lacie Hajdari (Esat) of Gainesville and Lorett Velez (Tony) of Tallahassee; granddaughter, Veta Ruth Hajdari; grandson, Anthony Valez; sisters, Yavonne King (Mark) of Perry, Emily Perryman (Matt) of Perry and Lee Allie Kraas (Kevin) of Panama City and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Carter were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th at the Central Baptist Church in Cross City, with Rev. David Downing officiating. Interment followed at Old McCrabb Cemetery in Old Town. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

George Darryl Chewning

George Darryl Chewning, Sr. 81, of Old Town crossed over November 14th.

Mr. Chewning was born August 25, 1938 to the late Pasco and Irene Chewning, he was a lifelong Dixie County resident. He worked as a cowboy as a young man, then with the state road department, and then worked for 20 years with Dwight Kight as a farmer and rancher. Mr. Chewning was a long-time member and Deacon at Lydia Baptist Church. He was a great husband, father and papa, and will always be remembered as a man that never met a stranger and a person that was a best friend to many people.

Mr. Chewning is survived by his son, Darryl Chewning (Cindy) of Old Town; daughter, Lori Elton (David Allen) of Cross City; brother, Bruce Chewning of Old Town; grandchildren, Dara Fowler (Gary), Kelly Edmonds, Adam Chewning (Annice) and Eli Elton; great-grandchildren, Makaio, Karter and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Chewning were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18th at Lydia Baptist Church in Cross City, with Pastor Jarrett Thomas and Rev. Jason Jones officiating. Interment followed at Scrub Creek Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

________________

Marie Johnson Davis

Marie Johnson Davis, 92, daughter of the late James Johnson and Beatrice Johnson Woodard, peacefully surrendered to the will of God on Saturday, November 16th following a brief stay at Ayers Health and Rehab Center in Trenton.

Mrs. Davis was a faithful member of Westside Church of Christ.

She is survived by daughters, Bonnie (Horace) Bauer of Minitonas, Canada, Gwendolyn (Emanuel) Adams of Trenton; son, Edward (Vivian) Davis of Tampa; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and brother, Solomon Johnson of Eldorado Hills, CA. Her son, Herman Davis preceded her in death.

The viewing will be held on Friday, November 22 at Duncan Brothers Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 23rd at the Church of Christ one hour prior to the service and with the processional. The procession will form at Mrs. Davis’ residence, 712 NW 2nd Ave, Trenton, at 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Trenton where Brother Everritt Heaton is the minister. Her minister, Brother Kenneth Gaskins will deliver the eulogy. The burial will follow at the Trenton Community Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Duncan Brothers Funeral Home, Gainesville.

________________

Paul Anthony Stroup

Paul Anthony Stroup, 38, of Old Town passed away November 13, 2019.

Mr. Stroup was born November 12, 1981 in Canon City, Colorado, but had spent most of his life in the Old Town area after moving here from Hudson, Florida. He had worked for several years with Watson Construction out of Newberry, Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Stroup is survived by his parents Robert Judson Stroup and Denice Stroup, his son Robert John Stroup, his brothers Robert Gene Stroup and Chris Whittington, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Dora Wann.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Mr. Stroup 1:00 PM Saturday. November 23, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________________

Card of Thanks

from the

Cannon Family

The family of G.C. Cannon would like to thank our family, friends and CFEC family for praying for us and loving on Nanny and our family as we honored Papa at his homegoing. We know he is whole and with Jesus and will be waiting as we join him one by one.

We love you all!

Nanny, Karen, Judy and Craig

Papa’s grands and great grands