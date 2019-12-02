November 28, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 01-2019-CP-000052

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LEONARD LEE ROSEMAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate Leonard Lee Roseman deceased, whose date of death was September 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., Trenton, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is November 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Howard M. Rosenblatt, PA

Florida Bar Number: 349011

2830 NW 41st St., Suite H

Gainesville, Florida 32606

Telephone: (352) 373-7100

Fax: (352) 376-3460

E-Mail: howard@hmrpalaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: legalassistant@hmrpalaw.com

Personal Representative:

Irene Lumarda Gucor

9142 Katherine Way

Fanning Springs, Florida 32693

Pub. November 21 and 28, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of ESSENTIAL OILS & MORE located at 9139 Florida Street, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693-9410 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at TRENTON, Florida, this 15th day of November 2019.

Signed: WENDY M. FORE, Owner.

Pub. November 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO

CONSIDER ENACTMENT OF

ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at the regular meeting December 9, 2019 scheduled for 3:45 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE NO. 2019-06

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NUMBER 2006-16, AS CODIFIED IN ARTICLE V, CHAPTER 78, SECTION 78-90, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO INCREASE THE CURRENT TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX FROM TWO PERCENT TO THREE PERCENT; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF ACTION

Gilchrist County

BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING

IN RE: The license to practice Nursing

Alicia M. Owens, C.N.A.

2566 NW 50th Street

Bell, FL 32619

CASE NO.: 2018-11511

LICENSE NO.: CNA305182

The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Judson Searcy, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9898.

If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by January 2, 2020 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. November 21, 28 and

December 5, 12, 2019.

_____________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. November 28, 2019 - January 16, 2020

______________

Tarpon Towers II, LLC is proposing to construct a 350-foot self-support tower and 100-foot by 100-foot telecommunication compound located at Southwest 47th Court, Bell, FL 32619 (Lat. 29.68010833, Long. -82.89020). If you have concerns of any historic properties that might be adversely affected by the construction of this tower, please contact Anton Williams, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32751, a.williams@trileaf.com. Please include location of the tower and the historic resource that you believe might be affected.

Pub. November 28, 2019

___________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Dixie County Public Library, in Cross City, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 498-1200 (Voice and TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. November 28, 2019