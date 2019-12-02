November 28, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Virginia Jordan Beauchamp

Virginia Jordan Beauchamp, 85, died peacefully at home on Tuesday November 19th and was reunited in heaven with her husband of 62 years, Jerry Beauchamp.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Jan Beauchamp (Tim Parker), Robert Beauchamp (Cathy) and Jeffrey Beauchamp (Kelly). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Genny, Kristi (Trey), Caitlyn, Zackery, Bailey and Rieley along with her two great grandchildren, Noah and Branson.

Virginia was born to Emmitt and Susie Jordan on July 30, 1934 in White Springs, FL. She was the baby and the only girl, giving her quite the advantage in the family. She grew up on their family farm in White Springs which was still one of her favorite places to visit. While growing up, Virginia learned to play the piano and would play anytime she was asked at local churches and events. This continued throughout her adult life where she continued to play at church, home and many times playing while on the many missions trips she attended including Honduras, Jamaica and Montana.

Virginia and Jerry lived in Gainesville for 19 years where Virginia worked in the Alumni office at the University until becoming a mother in 1956. In 1972, they moved to Chiefland where she continued to be a devoted homemaker and mother. She was the church treasurer for First Baptist Church for many years and served in many ministries. She hosted many church and school events at her home throughout her children and grandchildren’s lives; pool parties galore. She touched many children’s lives on these trips and at the events at her home; making her Mom B or grandma to most who knew her.

Services for Virginia were held at First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Saturday, November 22nd. Visitation was at 2:00 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. Graveside was at the Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland. Condolences and remembrances can be entered on line at www.knaufffuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guatemala Missions at Pine Grove Baptist Church, at 16655 NW CR 339 Trenton, FL 32693.

Carl E. “Earnie” Frazier

Carl E. “Earnie” Frazier passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving family on November 18th.

Earnie was born on July 29, 1941 to Carl Chalmer and Evelyn (Gibbons) Frazier in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He grew up in Fredericktown, Ohio, and graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1959. Earnie married his high school sweetheart, Bertha Coogle on June 26, 1960, a loving marriage that has endured for almost sixty years. Earnie was a loving husband, a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a faithful servant of Jesus Christ.

Earnie’s work as a brick mason took him and his family to live in a wide variety of places throughout the United States and Canada, allowing him to be a strong, positive influence on many people. He was a godly man who lived to serve his Lord and others. He always had an encouraging word or an uplifting smile for whomever he met and he had a way of brightening any room with his sense of humor and contagious laugh. Wherever Earnie took his family, they were always actively involved in the work of the local Church of Christ and as Earnie matured spiritually, he served as a shepherd in several congregations. Earnie cared about people and especially about their spiritual welfare. He leaves a legacy of multiple generations of family members, both physical and spiritual, who are better servants of God because of his and Bertha’s influence in their lives.

Earnie is survived by his loving wife, Bertha Frazier; his five children, Candy (Rick) Liggin of Washington, IL, Joe Frazier (Terrie Frazier) of Magnolia, TX, John (Sheila) Frazier of Trenton, Thad (Brandi) Frazier of Tomball, TX and Crissy (Woodie) Collett of Hockley, TX. Earnie is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Frazier of Fredericktown, OH and by his fifteen grandchildren: Renee (Matthew) Toomer, Joshua (Stephanie) Liggin, Caleb (Sarah) Liggin, Jared, Morgan, Madison, Jacob, Noah, Nathan, Nolan, Evalyn, Hayden, and Carissa Frazier, Hannah and Lindsey Collett, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Earnie was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Frazier, and by an infant brother, David.

It is doubtful that Earnie had any idea of just how many people his life touched or influenced for the good. He was a great spiritual warrior and faithful servant of our King, and he will be greatly missed by his family and by the countless brothers and sisters he had in Christ; but he died in hope of the sure resurrection that will come for all those who love the Lord.

A memorial service will be held at Bill’s Barn (located at 15181 Bohemian Hall Road, Crosby, TX 77532) on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend and help celebrate Earnie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Case Western Reserve University, Office of Advancement Services, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106-7035, for Prion Diseases.

Ivy Byrd Griffin

Ivy Byrd Griffin, 95 years young, of Chiefland, passed away Friday, November 22nd. A loving, Christian father and grandfather, businessman, civic leader and war hero, he went peacefully in the good night to wake to the radiance of his Lord.

Byrd was born in rural Mississippi to Ivy Oma Griffin and Bashie Leona Keel Griffin on the 4th of November 1924.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Evelyn Beauchamp Griffin. Also preceding were his seven siblings, each of whom he loved infinitely and he would want named: Iree Griffin Amistead, John Hellas Griffin, Quill Oma Griffin. Meldee Griffin Fancher, Jack Ray Griffin, Emma Kate Griffin Stechmiller and Dell Lovey Griffin Carr. Each member of their respective families have been to Byrd as his very own.

Byrd is survived by his two daughters and their families, the light and delight of his life: Rhonda Griffin Horn (Phil); her daughter, Heather Evelyn Hurtado (Dan) and their children, Seth and Ivy Hurtado, of Tallahassee.

His daughter, Carol Griffin Irby (Will); grandson, William Wright “Wri” Irby V (Kimberly) and Byrd’s great grandson, William “Liam” Wright Irby VI of Chiefland.

Byrd Griffin was a decorated veteran of WWII, having flown over 30 B-24 combat missions, including the first daylight air raid on the Nazi stronghold of Berlin. As a top turret gunner, he flew two back-to-back missions over Normandy on D-Day. Having distinguished himself in combat by heroism and extraordinary valor in aerial flight, Byrd Griffin was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Byrd, with wife Evelyn, owned Griffin’s Department Store on Main St. in Chiefland. The family owned and operated store was established in 1947 and remained a vital business until Byrd and Evelyn’s retirement in 1984.

Byrd was an active member of Chiefland’s First Baptist Church, the Lion’s Club and VFW. He was a member of the fraternal order of Masons. Byrd helped develop and sustain the Chiefland Golf and Country Club, where he enjoyed many cheerful hours with both new and life-long friends. Byrd earlier served as mayor on the Chiefland City Commission. He quietly contributed to many school and community spirited charities, activities and events, including the Chiefland Watermelon Festival.

In their later years, Byrd and Evelyn enjoyed world-wide travel, but none more than with extended family on holidays and special occasions. The companionships of his hunting and fishing camps were among his proudest possessions. Beyond any and all blessing of worldly wealth, Byrd Griffin found the true treasures of his life through love and devotion to his God, family and country.

Funeral services for Byrd Griffin were held at the Chiefland First Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 26th at 10 a.m. Interment followed at the Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Haven Hospice, Chiefland Division at 311 NE 9th St. Chiefland, FL 32626. (352)493-2333.

