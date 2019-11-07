November 7, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Bobby Gordon Futch

Bobby Gordon Futch, Sr. 81, of Rocky Creek passed away October 31, 2019.

Mr. Futch was born February 22, 1938 to the late John and Arzula Futch outside of Branford, FL, but had spent most of his life in the Dixie County area. He did landscaping and he harvested palm trees for several years, worked with the Dixie County Road Department until he retired as a Motor Grader Operator, and was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Jena. He was a woodsman who enjoyed gator hunting, fishing, trapping, and turkey hunting.

Mr. Futch is survived by his wife of over 59 years Dot Futch, his daughter Shelly Ross (Bebo), six grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Ross, Jake, Jolene and Camryn Futch, Dwight (Chelsea) Walker and Chelsea I. Walker, five great-grandchildren Patrick Ross, Rylan Walker, Austin, Melrose & Lawsyn Ross. He was preceded in death by his son Bobby Futch, II.

Funeral services for Mr. Futch were held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Jena. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.

________________

Martha Ann Osteen

Martha Ann Osteen, 80, of Old Town passed away November 2, 2019.

Mrs. Osteen was born March 9, 1939 to the late Mose and Allie Smith in Olustee, Florida, but had spent most of her life in the Dixie County area. She had been a bus driver with the Dixie County School Board, was a cashier with Walmart, and was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Osteen is survived by her sons Mose Baldree, Terry Baldree (Melanie), Robert Baldree, and James Long (Jessica), her daughters Vickie Matthews (Charles) and Debbie Cooper (Keith), 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Osteen, a daughter Jodi Osteen, a granddaughter Michelle Matthews, a grandson James Long, Jr., and her siblings Mose “William” Smith, D B Smith, Jack Smith, Pencie Smith, Unice Smith, and Voncile Smith.

Graveside funeral services will be held for Mrs. Osteen 2:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Old Town Cemetery, with Rev. David York officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.

________________

Marjorie L. Shankle

Marjorie L. Padilla Tooke Shankle, 93 of Trenton, FL passed away with loving care at the Tri County Nursing Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Marjorie was born July 20, 1926 in Everglades City, FL. She was a member of Priscilla Baptist Church. She has lived in this area for over 50 years. She was a home maker and foster mother to many children. She enjoyed going to garage sales.

Marjorie was born to Walter and Mellie Padilla. She is preceded in death by her first husband Seth Tooke Jr. and second husband George Shankle; sons, Michael and Walter Tooke Sr.; daughter, Mary Ann; brothers, Buddy, Frank, Ray, Bobby, and Bill Padilla and sister, Doris Seals. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Fran) Padilla; sister, Rosalee Peiffer; sons, Mark and Richard (Kelly) Tooke; daughters, Terri (Jeffrey) Barber, Carol (Harold) Gilmer, Staci (Cecil) Fowler; daughter-in-law, Donna Tooke.

Services were held on Monday, November 2, 2019 at the Sonshine Memorial Gardens in Bell, FL with Dr. Ray Scott officiating. Arrangements were held under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.