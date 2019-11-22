Old Town man is killed in head-on crash Wednesday morning

Share !



A three vehicle head-on crash on SR 26, 1/4 mile west of CR 337 took the life of an Old Town man when a pickup truck was reported to have crossed the center line into the east bound lane, reported Trooper Taylor of the Florida Highway Patrol.

This tragic accident occurred at 5:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, when two vehicles, a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Paul A Stroup, 38, was traveling in front of a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Angela R. Barron, 54 of Trenton, both of these vehicle were east bound on SR 26. A 2011 Ford pickup driven by Kyle S. Shivers, 29, of Chiefland was traveling west when the truck entered into the eastbound lane and collided with the small pickup. The Toyota Camry that was behind the first vehicle struck some debris that had scattered on the roadway from the initial crash. The Ford pickup after the initial crash then overturned and came to final rest on the north shoulder of SR 26. The driver of the Chevy Colorado was pronounced deceased at the scene by Gilchrist County Fire Rescue. The Ford pickup truck had one passenger, Randell S. Chickering, 26, of Trenton and he was transported to UF Health Trauma Center where he is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford truck was also transported to UF Health Center and he is being treated for serious injuries. Angela Barron went to North Florida Regional where she was treated for minor injuries. SR 26 was closed for several hours to allow FHP to investigate the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Beagle is conducting a Homicide Investigation and charges are pending the outcome of the review.