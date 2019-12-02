Riverside Christian bows in State 6-Man Championship

Share !



The Riverside Christian Warriors were defeated by Donahue Academy for the Florida 6-Man Football Championship. Donahue went into Saturday afternoon’s championship with a 12-0 record. The Championship game was played at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland. Riverside’s only loss of the season was by Donahue Academy early in the regular season. Riverside Head Coach Steven Hall explained, “Donahue was a better team, with a good quarterback and a good group of wide receivers; they simply out played us, we give them credit in what they accomplished. It was their year and they wanted it more.”

Riverside finished the season with an 11-2 record; in the past two seasons Riversides’ record is 22-3, 4-1 in the post season and 1-1 in State Championships. This was Coach Hall’s final season at Riverside; he has been there for five years with a 38-16 combined record. Coach Hall with the Wranglers have won a State Championship, a district championship and had two-championship appearances. Coach Hall will be greatly missed at Riverside Christian School.

