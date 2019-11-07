Riverside Christian thumps Peniel Academy to advance in 6-man football playoffs

Share !



The Riverside Christian Wranglers traveled to Palatka to face the Peniel Warriors in the first round of the state 6-man football playoffs Friday night. The Wranglers dominated their host 59-6 as they advance to face Hillsborough Christian Friday night in Trenton.

Riverside’s Hunter Johns returned the opening kickoff 62-yards for the first score of this game. On the Wranglers’ next offensive series, Johns’ pass turned into a pick-6 for the Warriors which turned out to be their only score in this game. On the next Warriors’ kick-off to Riverside, Boaz Bray returned the kick 60 yards for a score. Bray also had two receptions for 43 yards, two scores and an extra point. Zeb Bray had 3 carries for 81 yards and two scores.

The Wranglers’ defense came up big in this game. Zeb Bray had 5 tackles, 2 assists, 1 sack and a fumble recovery. Haus Dyals had 6 tackles, 2 assists and 1 interception. Senior Nick Messina was a nightmare for the Warriors’ quarterback as he had 4 tackles, 2 assists and 5 sacks, along with a ton of pressure resulting in the Warriors’ signal caller throwing 4 interceptions in this game. Carter Hodge had 2 tackles, 2 assists and 1 interception. Jason Cannon had 4 tackles, 2 assists, and he caused 1 fumble and 2 interceptions.

The Wrangler victory secured the home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Wranglers invite everyone to come out and see this exciting 6-man style of football Friday night in Trenton. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m.