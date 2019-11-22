Riverside Wranglers in State 6-Man Football Championship

Share !



The Riverside Wranglers defeated Hernando Christian Academy 38-31 Friday night and will play in the Florida 6-Man state football championship on Saturday.

The Wranglers’ offense was led by Hunter Johns as the senior quarterback totaled 287 yards for 6 touchdowns combined on both rushing and completed passes. The defense played “Lights Out” as Rick Messina had 9 solo tackles, 1 sack, caused 1 fumble and recorded 5 assists. Zeb Bray added 7 solo tackles, 7 assists. Jason Cannon had 4 solo tackles, 5 assists, and a fumble recovery that he returned 80 yards for a score.

The Riverside Wranglers will meet the Donahue Catholic in the state championship on Saturday in Lakeland. The Wranglers are the defending state 6-man football champions. The championship game will be played at Bryant Stadium Lakeland High Dreadnaughts with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Come out and support Riverside Christian Academy. Go Wranglers.