Sache Family wins coveted 2019 Achievement in Agriculture statewide award from Farm Bureau

Florida Farm Bureau has presented Jake and Tiffany Sache with the organization’s 2019 Achievement in Agriculture Award. This high honor recognizes Young Farmers and Ranchers for their skill at farm production, development of their agricultural enterprise and service to Farm Bureau as well as the local community.

The Saches raise beef cattle, grow hay and operate a custom grass seed harvesting business on land in Levy County and surrounding counties.

The couple serves as members of the Levy-Gilchrist County Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. In 2011, they earned Florida Farm Bureau’s CARES Award for their superior accomplishments in natural resource conservation.

Florida Farm Bureau President John Hoblick and Florida Farm Bureau Insurance President Steve Murray presented the Achievement in Agriculture Award to the Saches during the organization’s annual meeting in Orlando on Oct. 30.

As Florida’s Achievement in Agriculture Award winners, the Saches will receive a $500 check and a 2020 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Companies. They will also receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas, Jan. 17-22, to represent the Sunshine State in the national Achievement in Agriculture Award competition.

