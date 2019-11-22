Taste of the Nature Coast benefit a big success with over $10,000 raised

Share !



Nine chefs competed for the title of top chef at the annual “Taste of the Nature Coast” benefit for the Tri-County Community Resource Center in Chiefland. The event was held on Thursday, November 7, at the Suwannee River Fair Barn in Fanning Springs.

This event brought in over $10,000 for our Resource Center, and over 180 people attended the annual event.

“We were lucky to have such great chefs, some new and some returning, join us for what was our best year yet,” said Beverly Goodman, Manager of the Tri-County Community Resource Center for Partnership for Strong Families.

Congratulations to Suwannee Belle Landing Restaurant near Fanning Springs for winning best entree and dessert, and Cherry’s Seafood & Steak in Trenton for winning best appetizer and presentation.

Special guest speakers for the fun

evening were Gilchrist County’s

Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Levy County’s Sheriff Bobby McCallum.

The organizers would like to thank Michael McElroy, Gilchrist County’s Tax Collector for acting as the emcee for the event, Nicholas and Aiden Messina for providing the music, and all the sponsors of the event who made it possible.

As the Tri-County Community Resource Center’s yearly fundraiser, proceeds from ticket sales will help the Resource Center provide services and supports to strengthen local families. In 2018, TCCRC saw nearly 7,000 visits and provided more than 9,000 services including access to a clothing closet, financial literacy program and child safety items.