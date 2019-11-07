Trenton falls to Mayo, will host Chiefland in playoffs Friday night

Share !



The Trenton Tigers hosted the Lafayette County Hornets Friday night to complete both teams regular season. The Tigers scored first and held an 8-7 lead at the end of the first period. Trenton again outscored the (8-2) Hornets in the second period to take a 15-13 lead at halftime.

In the second half the Hornets, led by senior quarterback Jaxson Beach scored four times to edge out the Tigers 41-35.

On Friday night the Tigers are inviting all of their fans to come out to pack Tiger Stadium in Orange and Black as they host the first round of Region 4 Class 1A football playoffs. The Tigers will face the (6-4) Chiefland Indians in this first round match up. The Tigers and Indians played October 4th in Chiefland and the host won 44-6. Trenton vows that the Tigers will be prepared for this playoff match up in The Jungle. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with the gates to the stadium to open at 5:30 p.m. Go Tigers!

