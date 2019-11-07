Trenton falls to Mayo, will host Chiefland in playoffs Friday night

The Trenton Tigers hosted the Lafayette County Hornets Friday night to complete both teams regular season. The Tigers scored first and held an 8-7 lead at the end of the first period. Trenton again outscored the (8-2) Hornets in the second period to take a 15-13 lead at halftime.
In the second half the Hornets, led by senior quarterback Jaxson Beach scored four times to edge out the Tigers 41-35.
On Friday night the Tigers are inviting all of their fans to come out to pack Tiger Stadium in Orange and Black as they host the first round of Region 4 Class 1A football playoffs. The Tigers will face the (6-4) Chiefland Indians in this first round match up. The Tigers and Indians played October 4th in Chiefland and the host won 44-6. Trenton vows that the Tigers will be prepared for this playoff match up in The Jungle. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with the gates to the stadium to open at 5:30 p.m. Go Tigers!
