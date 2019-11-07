Trenton FFA returns home with several Awards from National Convention

Share !



Trenton FFA had a fantastic National FFA Convention. The Sr. Chapter was recognized as a National 2 Star Chapter and the Trenton Alumni and Supporters group was awarded a silver award.

In the National Agriscience Fair Alizabeth Moorehouse won the Food Products and Processing Systems Category, Carol Lynn and Rebecca Drilling earned a gold emblem, placed 4th in the Environmental Science/Natural Resource Systems Category, and Lauren Roberts earned a gold emblem and 2nd place in the Social Science Category.

Lauren Roberts also won the Agriscience Research-Integrated Systems Proficiency Award Area for her research work with honey bees throughout her time in high school. Lauren also received second place in the National Employment Skills Leadership Development Event. “These events marked the sixth national event Lauren has earned a 1st or 2nd place in the last three years, a rare accomplishment by an FFA member” said Trenton FFA Sr. Advisor Ashley Thoron.

During the final session members Colton Rucker and Justus Jones were awarded the American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can earn.

The 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo was held in Indianapolis, Indiana from October 30-November 2.