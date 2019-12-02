Trenton Holds off Branford Monday night

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers improved their record to 2-0 by defeating the host Branford Lady Buccaneers 75-67 Monday night. The Lady Tigers selected Jordan Douglas as their “Player of the Game”. The sophomore, point guard shot 27 points with 4 assists and 3 steals to lead the Tigers in this win. Teammate Samarie Henry added 15 points as she shot 58% from the field. Janiyah King also shot 15 points for the Lady Tigers game in the paint.

Trenton came out hot in the game as they scored 21 points in the first period and 20 points in the second quarter to hold a 41-26 lead at halftime. The Tigers outscored the Bucs 12-8 in the third period to increase their lead to 53-34. In the fourth period, the Bucs controlled this game outscoring the visitors 33-22 to close the Trenton lead to 8 as time ran out in this game.

Trenton will be off until December 3 when they host Union County on Tuesday night. Go Tigers!

